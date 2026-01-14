Queen Letizia's 'pussy bow' blouse is a daring look you need to try in your 50s

Queen Letizia of Spain is easily one of the most stylish European royals, opting for fashion-forward silhouettes and daring looks, and excitingly blending high-street with high fashion in a single outfit.

The Spanish royal never misses, and her ensemble for the Zenda Awards on 13 January was just another entry in a streak of incredible outfits. The event is an annual literary award held to recognise the talent and efforts of writers, booksellers, and publishers. Given her background as a journalist, it's no surprise to see her at such an event!

© Getty Images Queen Letizia attends the Zenda awards ceremony 2024-2025 at Real Fabrica de Tapices on January 13, 2026 in Madrid, Spain

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she opted for a pussy bow blouse from BOSS and a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers from Sybilla. She debuted the blouse in November last year, attending the 40th anniversary of the CEOE Foundation.

To accessorise, Queen Letizia brought out an insignia bag from Carolina Herrera, and her go-to black leather pumps from Magrit. Rounding it all off, she opted for a belted double-breasted wool coat from COS.

How to style a pussy bow blouse like Queen Letizia

A pussy bow blouse is certainly a lot more exciting than a regular loose shirt, especially when tied in a way that transforms it into a statement piece. Julie Player, a fashion editor and wardrobe stylist, spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the style, saying that it's "a great choice if you want to draw all the attention towards your face.

"If you want to look fresh and modern (and avoid looking stuffy and dated like Margaret Thatcher), it's important to tie your bow in a particular way," she elaborated. "A large floppy bow that droops downwards is the key."

The fashion expert also shared her top tip for pulling them off, saying: "Draw your loops through the knot and pull them down to meet the ends of the ties. This will look relaxed and modern. If you have a large bust, a pussy bow can look a little matronly; so go for a simple knot or tie your bow lower to create a flattering, V neckline."

Queen Letizia's fashion

The Queen of Spain has become one of the most iconic figures in the world of contemporary European royal style, particularly for the way she wears both the most elegant designer and accessible high-street pieces, sometimes even in the same outfit.

She has earned praise for being a champion of sustainable fashion, choosing ethical brands where possible and outfit repeating. She also wears a lot of Spanish and local brands of all types, including MANGO, Massimo Dutti, and Gold&Roses.