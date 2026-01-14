Princess Kate sculpted skirt proves officewear doesn't have to be 'basic'

The Princess of Wales has worn many fabulous skirts over the course of her 15 years in the British royal family, but there is one that so many royal fans have forgotten. In March 2022, Prince William and Kate were photographed arriving at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport to start their royal tour of the Caribbean to mark the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with the then-Duchess of Cambridge dazzling in royal blue.

Stepping out of the royal plane, Kate, now 44, wore a cobalt look by Jenny Packham, a diplomatic nod to royal blue, one of Belize's national colours. The ensemble featured a figure-skimming pencil skirt that grazed the knee with a coordinating peplum top. The bodice was cinched at the waist to create the fit-and-flare silhouette, and the top also featured three-quarter length sleeves, a Chelsea collar and structured shoulders.

Princess Kate's monochrome moment © Getty Kate rocked a cobalt pencil skirt while arriving in Belize Kate opted for a true monochrome moment in how she chose suede heels and a clutch in the exact shade of blue to match her skirt. She also wore her 'Two Drop Sapphire and Diamond Pendant Necklace' and the earrings to match.

© Getty Kate debuted her sapphire jewels during a talk with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace She debuted this set in 2020 during a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, at Buckingham Palace, and the pieces were constructed from sapphires dating back to 1981, when Princess Diana was gifted a suite of sapphire and diamond jewellery by the Saudi royal family as a wedding gift.

© Getty Kate chose Jenny Packham as she arrived at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport Three days later, Kate was seen leaving Belize by aeroplane, and this is the airport look that overshadowed her cobalt moment in public memory. She donned Belize's remaining national colours, white and red, in the form of a belted Yves Saint Laurent jacket and Alexander McQueen wide-leg trousers.

How to make a pencil skirt cool in 2026 © Getty Kate used to wear pencil skirts, as in 2011 when she visited Whitton Park While for many, pencil skirts are a thing of the past (they peaked in popularity in the 1980s but made a comeback in the early 2010s), there are ways that we can follow Kate's lead and revive them for 2026.