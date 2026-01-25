Meghan Markle oozes chic in slinkiest flared jeans

Her dark denim featured a flared cut with a cinched waistline to create a super flattering leg lengthening effect. Keeping the look streamlined, the former actress teamed the jeans with a black high-neck jumper with the sleeves rolled up to the elbow for a more relaxed finish.
Rounding off the look, Prince Harry's wife added a pair of black heeled boots with a pointed toe and her go-to Cartier 'Love' bracelet. Upon arrival, she wore a chocolate brown coat, which she soon removed to reveal her monochrome ensemble.
The As Ever founder was seen wearing the look while attending the Salt Lake City celebration and premiere of Cookie Queens during the festival held at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Utah. The Duke and Duchess made an appearance because Cookie Queens, a documentary exploring the pressures of the Girl Scout Cookies season, was executive-produced by the couple under their Archewell Productions.
Meghan's stylish flared jeans
It's not the first time Meghan has worn black flared jeans in public. In 2018, she wore an identical pair in Bath while attending the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath.
This time, her jeans were paired with a khaki trench coat by Aritzia and a black Invictus Games polo shirt. That same year, she opted for black jeans but in a skinny cut, teamed with a striped blazer by L'Agence and Aquazzura's 'Deneuve' heels to attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney during her and Harry's official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan's penchant for a monochrome moment
Prior to Meghan's appearance at Sundance, she last attended a public event in November, showing up to support the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood alongside her husband and her close friend Serena Williams.
Meghan proved how effortlessly stylish she looks in an all-black outfit as she rocked a sleek turtleneck bodysuit by Wolford styled with a wrap skirt by Balenciaga. She also added Aquazzura's 'Black Tie' heels and finished off with gold statement earrings.