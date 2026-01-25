Meghan Markle oozes chic in slinkiest flared jeans

The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on 24 January and, though understated, her look was so chic. Meghan Markle, 44, stepped out wearing a pair of the slinkiest black jeans.

Her dark denim featured a flared cut with a cinched waistline to create a super flattering leg lengthening effect. Keeping the look streamlined, the former actress teamed the jeans with a black high-neck jumper with the sleeves rolled up to the elbow for a more relaxed finish.

© Getty Images for Sundance Film F The Duke and Duchess with Amy Redford at the premiere of "Cookie Queens" during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Rounding off the look, Prince Harry's wife added a pair of black heeled boots with a pointed toe and her go-to Cartier 'Love' bracelet. Upon arrival, she wore a chocolate brown coat, which she soon removed to reveal her monochrome ensemble.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd R) attends the Salt Lake City celebration and premiere of "Cookie Queens The As Ever founder was seen wearing the look while attending the Salt Lake City celebration and premiere of Cookie Queens during the festival held at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in Utah. The Duke and Duchess made an appearance because Cookie Queens, a documentary exploring the pressures of the Girl Scout Cookies season, was executive-produced by the couple under their Archewell Productions.

Meghan's stylish flared jeans © Getty Images Meghan wore black Mother Denim jeans in 2018 It's not the first time Meghan has worn black flared jeans in public. In 2018, she wore an identical pair in Bath while attending the UK Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath.

© WireImage Meghan Sussex rocked a L'Agence blazer with skinny jeans and a striped bag during a visit to Australia This time, her jeans were paired with a khaki trench coat by Aritzia and a black Invictus Games polo shirt. That same year, she opted for black jeans but in a skinny cut, teamed with a striped blazer by L'Agence and Aquazzura's 'Deneuve' heels to attend a reception hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia at The Pavilion Restaurant in Sydney during her and Harry's official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Meghan's penchant for a monochrome moment © Getty Images for Baby2Baby Meghan's outfit featured a wrap skirt and bodysuit Prior to Meghan's appearance at Sundance, she last attended a public event in November, showing up to support the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood alongside her husband and her close friend Serena Williams.