Meghan Markle's 4-inch heels for New York baby shower were her secret style weapons

The Duchess of Sussex aced dressing a bump during her pregnancy with her first child, Prince Archie, in 2018/2019. But royal fans often forget that while Meghan Markle had an array of formal dresses for public engagements throughout her pregnancy, she once rocked jeans, having headed back to New York for a private baby shower – and looked like a total It-girl. The wife of Prince Harry, now 44, was spotted on her way to the event, which reportedly cost a staggering $200,000 (£149,000) and was co-hosted by her close friend and tennis champ Serena Williams and attended by George Clooney's barrister wife Amal Clooney and legendary American broadcaster Gayle King.

For the two-day occasion, which also saw her reunite with fellow ex-Suits actress Abigail Spencer, Meghan was seen heading off to the five-star The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side wearing a pair of black skinny jeans by Hatch Maternity. For her ultra-modern mom-to-be look, the duchess paired her figure-skimming maternity denim with a pair of four-inch Stuart Weitzman heels. As a fashion writer with two years' experience covering royal style, I think this shows that Meghan's daring side sartorially never faded during her time as a working royal - such a Carrie Bradshaw vibe, I am obsessed.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Abigail Spencer were seen in the Upper East Side for the duchess' baby shower

Adding to the glamour of the look were a number of other sartorial components. Meghan, who went on to welcome a second child, Princess Lilibet, with Prince Harry in 2021, carried a Carolina Herrera tote bag and popped on a black cape top and dark sunglasses. Though Meghan wore skinny jeans on just one occasion in public during her pregnancy with Prince Archie, it is not the first time since marrying Harry in 2018 that she has worn jeans on a public outing. In fact, she has worn them multiple times while accompanying Prince Harry to the Invictus Games, the annual international sporting event the prince founded for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women. Keep scrolling to see what we mean…

© Getty Meghan gave skinny jeans and heels a big tick

Meghan Markle's jeans collection

In Sydney © WireImage Meghan Sussex rocked a L'Agence blazer with skinny jeans and a striped bag during a visit to Australia In October 2018, Meghan was spotted during day two of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia. She paired her black skinny jeans by Outland Denim with a striped blazer and her bow-adorned Aquazurra heels.

In the Netherlands © Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore jeans with a statement white blazer in the Netherlands In April 2022, the duchess attended the athletics competition during day two of the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands. She rocked mid-wash jeans with a Brandon Maxwell jacket and Manolo Blahnik 'BB' pumps.

In Toronto © Getty Meghan rocked super casual ripped jeans in Toronto The 2017 Invictus Games saw Meghan and Harry fly to Toronto in Canada. On day three, she pulled out an uber-casual pair of ripped skinny jeans paired with ballet flats and a white shirt.