Meghan Markle looks like a Bond girl in thigh-split dress at Kris Jenner's 70th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex is no stranger to a suave evening do, but she went full party girl on 8 November when she stepped out alongside the Duke of Sussex at an A-list party. Meghan Markle, 44, was spotted on her way into the $165 million mansion of Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezos in Beverly Hills as he played host to Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party. Former Suits actress Meghan looked endlessly chic in a slinky black dress.

Her evening gown featured a figure-skimming cut, as well as a high neckline, long sleeves, and a thigh-split skirt. The glamorous maxi dress was paired with peep-toe heels with a trendy bow adorning them and a matching olive green velvet clutch bag. Meanwhile, her glossy raven locks were slicked back into a chic low bun to reveal a pair of statement earrings.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party at Jeff Bezos' home in Beverly Hills

An A-list occasion

Her makeup look was equally glamorous and featured a taupe shimmery eyeshadow look and a glossy lip. Her husband, Prince Harry, matched her energy in a classic black tie look. The party was held in honour of reality star and momager to her daughters Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, whom Meghan and Harry met as they populate the same LA high-profile circle as a number of the royal couple's friends, including broadcasting legend Oprah Winfrey.

© GAMR / BACKGRID Meghan looked so chic in a black thigh-split gown

The party was truly an A-list affair with not only the Sussexes and the Kardashian-Jenners in attendance, but also singers Adele and Mariah Carey, actresses Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts (who share the screen with Kim K in Disney+'s new show All's Fair), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, and Oprah Winfrey. Broadcaster Gayle King, entrepreneur and TV personality Martha Stewart, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates were also on the guest list.

© Getty The reality star and momager turned 70 on 5 November

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

Meghan in an all-black outfit

Having reported on Meghan's fashion for over two years as part of HELLO!'s Lifestyle team, I know this isn't the first time the As Ever lifestyle brand founder has sported an all black look. Keep scrolling for my top picks…

In Paris © Getty Meghan Markle attended the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week On 4 October 2025, Meghan headed to Paris for the Balenciaga fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. She was seen heading to the luxury fashion brand's dinner after the show wearing a figure-skimming black cocktail dress with a caped detail over one shoulder paired with killer heels.

On the red carpet © FilmMagic Meghan Markle attended The Paley Center for Media Hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala Honoring Tyler Perry On 4 December 2024, Meghan attended The Paley Honors Fall Gala as it honoured her close friend, actor Tyler Perry, who allowed her and Harry to stay at his house in California when the couple first stepped back from their royal duties and left the UK in 2020. She wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with a sweetheart neckline.

In London © Getty Meghan Markle arrived to open 'Oceania' at the Royal Academy of Arts On 25 September 2018, Meghan opened 'Oceania', the first-ever major survey of Oceanic art to be held in the United Kingdom, at the Royal Academy of Arts in London. She looked elegant in a midi dress with a V-shaped velvet panel on the bodice and paired it with Aquazzurra heels.