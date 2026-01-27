Meghan Markle revives iconic strapless dress from 2018 working royal life

Meghan Markle took to Instagram on Monday evening and shared a carousel of aesthetically pleasing images ready for Valentine's Day. The pictures, which appeared on her lifestyle brand As Ever's account, featured a series of romantic photographs, including one of her wearing a glorious navy, strapless dress by high-end designer Roland Mouret.

The wife of Prince Harry penned: "Tomorrow, we revisit something sweet. One flavor worth the wait. Another worth returning for. Sign up so you don't miss it."

As a fashion editor who has been writing about royal style for over eight years, I knew I had seen Meghan's dress before. The former Suits star sported the stylish textured navy number in 2018 when she and Harry attended the Royal Foundation Dinner at Kensington Palace.

Known as the 'Aldrich', the style was from the Resort '17 collection and was inspired by the secluded Mount Street Gardens in Mayfair, London. The style is cut from weightless linen-blend cloqué and is embossed with a botanical floral pattern.

It has a sassy strapless bodice that gives a fairytale-like stance. For 2026, Meghan teamed it with flat, slingback shoes, a pair of round-rimmed, Hollywood-style sunglasses, and wore her famous mane in a relaxed bun.

Meghan's dazzling dress was by Roland Mouret

Meghan and Roland Mouret's close bond

Meghan and the French-born designer have known each other for many years, even enjoying lunch dates together before she met Prince Harry, which she documented on her old Instagram account for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

© Getty Roland Mouret and Meghan Markle in 2016

At one point, Roland was rumoured to be the one to design her wedding dress. Meghan previously spoke about her relationship with him. "This man in a bathrobe said, 'I love to dress you,'" she said. "I thought, 'Whaaat?' Then he told me who he was and we've been friends ever since," she remarked to Fashion Magazine in 2016. Equally, Roland has a lot of time for Meghan, too. He remarked to the New York Post: "Meghan knows really well what she likes and the main thing with Meghan is to listen to her and work in collaboration with her," he revealed in 2018.

Roland's words mirror those of former Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed the former actress's wedding dress. "She is just exactly what you see on TV. She is just so genuine and warm and radiant. She is just glowing. And she's a strong woman. She knows what she wants, and really it was an absolute joy working with her," she said during an interview at Kensington Palace the day after the nuptials in May 2018.

