Meghan Markle just wore the 2026 fashion trend we bet you already have in your wardrobe

The Duchess of Sussex attended the Sundance Film Festival with her husband of seven years, Prince Harry, over the weekend. Meghan and Harry visited Park City, Utah, during the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts executive-produced by their company, Archewell Productions.

Afterwards, Meghan took to her personal Instagram account, @meghan, to share a closer glimpse at the weekend's events, with 'Dreams' by The Cranberries playing in the background. The 44-year-old, who was once a Girl Scout herself while growing up in California, appeared in her element as she greeted youngsters in video clips alongside snippets from the film.

Meghan's new outfit

Meghan decided to sport her signature laid-back, California style at the event, which always consists of timeless, beautifully cut pieces. Mother-of-two Meghan wore a brand-new Heidi Merrick 'Fog' coat in the colour 'deep sea' paired with Veronica Beard skinny flare jeans. The trench coat is a big trend for 2026.

A timeless, transitional piece, it's an item that can be worn throughout all the seasons. On cooler summer days, it can be slung over a simple, light dress, layered over jeans in the spring, and paired with chunky knits in the autumn and winter.

Elie Saab's runway show featured tightly belted trenches, and Givenchy's presentation boasted styles with bold button detail. Celine and Saint Laurent also featured the mighty trench coat on the runway, too.

As a fashion editor who has been writing about style for over fifteen years, I think that any woman, no matter what height, shape or size, can find a trench coat she feels confident wearing. They usually have a slightly oversized fit, so they are a great layering piece, and what's more, they are always in style, so you know they're an investment piece you'll be wearing in years to come.

Royals wearing trench coats

It's not just Meghan; the royals love wearing the classic style, too.

Meghan's sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales' preferred style is a Burberry trench, which instantly adds an elegant finish to any look. Queen Camilla's £630 Bristol trench by Camilla and Marc has been spotted on the royal on numerous outings, too.

What to look for when buying a trench coat

"Traditionally, trench coats are made from heavy-duty, waterproof material, but as needs and trends change, they're now made in a range of fabrics," Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, explains. "There's the traditional beige/neutral colourways, but don't dismiss other shades, like blue, green, red and pink."