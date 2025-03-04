Meghan Markle's The Tig lifestyle blog and the real reason she ditched it

Meghan Markle's love of all things lifestyle shines through in her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, where she bakes, harvests honey, makes homemade bath salts, and does everything with love and intention for those close to her in her life.

The Duchess of Sussex's pivot to lifestyle content hasn't come out of the blue, as before her marriage to Prince Harry, she created a popular lifestyle blog called The Tig, which she founded in 2014. So why was it ever shut down? Find out here…

What was The Tig?

The Tig was Meghan's popular lifestyle blog that she built as a passion project while starring on the hit show Suits. The site had plenty of updates from Meghan's own life, as well as topics including restaurants, travel, fashion and cooking.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan closed her blog in 2017

Her friend, Silver Tree, described it on the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, saying: "When she first was describing [the blog] to me, she was like, 'It’s like your best friend telling you all the fun things you wish you knew about in one place.'"

Did Meghan make money from The Tig?

Although unverified, it is thought that Meghan would have made around $80,000 (£62,800) with her lifestyle blog from endorsements, sponsorship and branding.

Why did Meghan end The Tig?

Meghan recently spoke about her decision to shut down her blog in 2017 ahead of tying the knot with Prince Harry, alluding to the fact that she was unable to continue her lifestyle blog after becoming a member of the British royal family.

WATCH: Meghan reveals a family favourite dish on her new show

She told People magazine: "Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second."

She added: "My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me."

© Netflix Meghan Markle is back with a lifestyle show

The mum-of-two referenced the blog in a video announcing her new brand As Ever, adding: "As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do. And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can."

© Netflix The Duchess has a love of beekeeping

This isn't the first time Meghan has spoken about leaving behind aspects of her career ahead of her marriage. She also spoke about giving up her career during the couple's engagement interview in November 2017.

© Netflix Meghan's show is available on Netflix

Speaking to Harry, she said: "It’s a new chapter. Right. And also, keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series. And for me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, 'I have ticked this box, and I feel really proud of the work I've done there. Now it's time to work as a team with you.'"

Her farewell on The Tig

Before quitting the blog back in 2017, Meghan shared a farewell to her fans, writing: "To all my Tig friends. After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Meghan shares her love of cooking

"What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.'

"Above all, don't ever forget your worth – as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything."

© The Tig / Meghan Markle Meghan's blog ran from 2014 - 2017

What does the name mean?

The Tig was named after Meghan's favourite wine, Tignanello. She learned more about the "body, legs, and structure of wine", leading to the memorable name.

© The Tig / Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex's post on The Tig

She previously explained: "It was an ah-ha moment at its finest. For me, it became a 'Tig' moment – a moment of getting it. From that point on, any new awareness, any new discovery or 'ohhhhh, I get it!' moment was a 'Tig' moment."