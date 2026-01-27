Princess Charlene is 'statuesque' in knee-high boots and £2.7k Prada bag

Princess Charlene of Monaco recently embraced a brand new look, when she stepped out for her very first royal engagement of the year on 21 January, rocking longer hair than we've seen her with in 15 years. However, she made a very quick style U-turn, returning to her signature swept back bun for her next set of engagements at the Ceremony of Sainte-Devote.

On 26 January, she attended the first set of celebrations for the annual festivities with her husband, Prince Albert, and their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and looked incredibly glamorous in a head-to-toe designer look, and we wouldn't expect anything less.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco with her family at the 2026 Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 26, 2026

As identified by royal style blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she wore a single-breasted wool coat from Dolce & Gabbana, which was gorgeously sculpted and flattered her figure.

It was her accessories which stole the spotlight, which were a pair of knee-high boots from royal favourite Gianvito Rossi and a small Panier bag from Prada, which came in a small top-handle design and almost resembles a tote. It's a luxuriously understated piece that you can pick up for yourself for £2,700 (or $3,850 if you're in the States).

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's most iconic fashion moments

An expert take on Princess Charlene's look

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, spoke exclusively to HELLO!, giving us her take on why the outfit works so well.

"Her look leans into precision tailoring and controlled minimalism," she begins. "The chevron wool coat is sharply cut with a strong shoulder and nipped-in waist, creating a statuesque, almost architectural silhouette that feels very modern yet timeless."

© Getty Images Princess Charlene attends the 2026 Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 26, 2026 in Monaco

For the stylist, the colour is just as important; she adds: "The monochrome palette allows texture to take centre stage, while the subtle flash of leopard at the hem adds quiet personality without disrupting the overall polish, it’s powerful, composed and unmistakably confident."

How to style knee-high boots like Princess Charlene

Angela also shared her top tips for styling knee-high boots like Princess Charlene, adding: "Always think proportion first. Knee-high boots work best when they either disappear cleanly under a hemline or sit deliberately beneath a tailored coat or skirt of similar length, creating one continuous line."

The fashion expert also advised: "Keep the rest of the outfit streamlined and neutral so the boots enhance the look rather than dominate it, when styled this way, they feel elegant, elongating and effortlessly chic rather than heavy."