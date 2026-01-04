Princess Charlene's daughter Gabriella makes first appearance of 2026 – in ruby red party dress

Princess Gabriella made her first appearance of 2026 as she featured in a photo to mark the New Year which was posted by the Monegasque royal Instagram account on 2 January. Joining her parents, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, and twin brother, Prince Jacques, the 11-year-old princess looked so sweet in ruby red.

The royal opted for a vibrant party dress featuring a bow around the neck and a floaty skirt. It was paired with the ultimate party essential for any little girl – a pair of silver ballet pumps. The vivid hue of Gabriella's look, which was perfectly playful for an 11-year-old, contrasted the quiet elegance of Princess Charlene's white Elie Saab jumpsuit.

While Constance Richardson, a fashion stylist and colour expert, previously told us that red "signals confidence and intention" and is "a colour worn when a royal wants to stand out and project strength", it seems that Gabriella is wearing this shade to beckon in the New Year, as red is one of the national colours of Monaco and so fitting for an official message from the Monegasque royal family to the public to commence 2026.

"Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, send you their most sincere wishes for a very beautiful and happy New Year," the caption read, once translated from French to English. The glorious family photo was captured at the Royal Palace in front of their towering Christmas tree.

Princess Gabriella shines in red

It is not the first time Gabriella has donned an all-red look of late. In November 2025, Gabriella joined the rest of her family in attending the Monaco National Day celebrations. On this day, which celebrates the ascension of Prince Albert, his daughter wore a crimson coat dress with a matching accented headband and little ballet pumps.

© Michael Alesi Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella looking smart in regal outfits

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Charlene

The young royal has also been known to wear more casual attire. On 17 December 2025, she made the case for jeans at Christmas as she attended the annual Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony and traditional gift distribution for the children of Monaco.

© Getty Princess Gabriella wore jeans to the Monaco Christmas Tree Ceremony

Here, she wore wide-leg denim with a furry padded coat by Armani and suede boots. Following this outing, Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, offered us her tips for fellow parents looking to dress their tots in jeans like Gabriella, as children's dressing has to focus on comfort as much as it does style.

Gabrielle told us…