Princess Gabriella is Princess Charlotte's style twin in 'unfussy' winter coat

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were joined by their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at the 2026 Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote on 26 January, the family put on a stylish display. Princess Gabriella, 11, looked so sweet as she stepped out wearing a navy coat.

Her wool coat featured eight covered buttons running down the front, as well as a small Peter Pan collar and flap pockets. She wore coordinating navy tights and the sweetest patent Mary Jane shoes. The young princess wore a look that was almost identical to a coat worn by another royal from the next generation – the Princess of Wales' 10-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte.

© Getty Images Princess Gabriella wore navy as she joined her parents at the 2026 Ceremony of Sainte-Devote

© Samir Hussein Princess Charlotte wore an almost-identical style in 2023 In 2023, the Wales family attended the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle, with Charlotte having been dressed in Amaia's 'Razorbill' coat. It featured a double-breasted button arrangement, pockets, and a soft Peter Pan collar just like Gabriella's.

Why do Kate and Charlene like a navy coat for their daughters? Gabrielle Mai, a global fashion stylist with seven years of experience in the industry, tells us that royal mums are naturally drawn to this style of coat because it strikes the perfect balance between formality, practicality and timelessness. "A clean, tailored silhouette with simple fastening feels instantly polished without being fussy, which is exactly what’s required for public-facing moments where children are photographed, moving, and participating rather than posing," she says. © Getty Images Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco joined their parents on their first public outing of 2026 "It reads smart and respectful, while still allowing a child to feel comfortable and appropriately dressed for their age."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything you need to know about Princess Charlene of Monaco

Why might Gabriella wear a traditional look? © Getty Princess Charlotte wore a similar navy coat on Christmas Day in 2016 Gabrielle also highlights that coats like these echo traditional childrenswear silhouettes that have been worn by royal children for generations. "For royal parents, this kind of dressing signals stability, tradition and good taste without shouting for attention," she explains. "It's a quiet form of sartorial diplomacy, classic enough to feel familiar, but neutral enough not to distract from the occasion itself."

© Getty Images The Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote takes place every January Gabriella stepped out for the ceremony, which is one of the principality's oldest traditions and honours Monaco's patron saint. Each year, a boat is burnt at the stake in the presence of Prince Albert, as legend has it that Dévote, a young Christian of Corsica in France, was martyred somewhere between the years 303 and 304, and her body was put in a boat and transported to Monaco, where she was buried in a chapel in the valley known as des Gaumates.