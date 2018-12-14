9 Photos | Fashion

Meghan Markle’s best Princess moments in Givenchy

...
Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy on her wedding day

There’s no denying the fact that the Duchess of Sussex has found her favourite designer - Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. Ever since the royal chose Clare to design her royal wedding dress for her May nuptials, she has worn various Givenchy looks; from THAT velvet one-shouldered gown at The Fashion Awards in December 2018, to a caped dress when she made her first solo outing with the Queen. The 37-year-old often adds a few chosen Givenchy accessories to her outfits - proving Clare’s the one she calls in times of Style SOS. Scroll down to see all of Meghan’s best Givenchy looks and read some of the lovely things she and Clare have said about one another. Just like Duchess Kate and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, it would appear that Meghan has found her fashionable wing-woman…

 

Meghan’s wedding dress in May 2018

 

We can’t kick things off without showing off Meghan on her wedding day wearing the stunning Givenchy wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller. Via the Palace, we found out that Meghan wanted to work with Clare “for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour.” As well as this, the Duchess also wanted to “highlight the success of a leading British talent”. The Palace’s press release about the dress also stated that the dress ”epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.”

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy when she joined the Queen on a joint engagement

Meghan’s first royal engagement with Her Majesty the Queen in June 2018

 

We’ll always love this dress! When Meghan and the Queen ventured out on their first joint engagement, Meghan turned to Clare for the perfect dress. The caped number was stylish yet sophisticated was stylish yet sophisticated, and was bespoke to Meghan - meaning no one else could buy it. She added Givenchy accessories to the look, as well.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy dress at Royal Ascot

Meghan’s first venture to Royal Ascot in June 2018

 

When Meghan and Harry went to Royal Ascot, she chose the perfect outfit for the royal box. Sporting a white shirt dress from her favoured designer, Clare, she kept the look simple and stylish and added a Philip Treacy fascinator, and a pair of Birks yellow gold earrings.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy skirt and top in Ireland

Meghan’s visit to Ireland in July 2018

 

Meghan is a huge fan of green, and she loves Givenchy, so this outfit is surely one of her favourites! Choosing a Givenchy skirt and a crew neck top for a visit to Ireland, the Duchess looked beautiful as she arrived in the city. The colour of the outfit was custom to Meghan - and Clare is obviously keen to impress her most famous client.

Meghan Markle wearing a Givenchy dress for her first solo outing

Meghan’s first solo outing as a royal in September 2018

 

For her first solo royal outing, Meghan turned to her favourite designer for a demure, but gorgeous dress. The mid length dress in black wool crepe with sheer sleeves and a V-shaped velvet inset was a hit with fashion fans.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy at Princess Eugenie's wedding

Meghan’s wedding guest look at Princess Eugenie’s October 2018 royal wedding

 

When Meghan arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October 2018, we immediately knew she’d have called on Clare Waight Keller for a Givenchy look. What we didn’t know was that Clare would be designing an outfit to conceal a baby bump! It was announced on the evening of Eugenie’s wedding that Meghan was in fact pregnant with her first child, and that her navy blue Givenchy coat (with matching blue dress underneath) hid a little baby bump.

Meghan Markle wearing a Givenchy skirt during the royal tour

Meghan’s visit to New Zealand during the royal tour in October 2018

 

This outfit certainly created headlines when the Duchess of Sussex wore an elegant pleated skirt by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The midi length, pleated skirt was a teeny tiny bit sheer, and in certain light, it was see-through. She teamed the bespoke skirt with a round neck top, also by Givenchy.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy on the official portraits to celebrate Prince Charles's 70th birthday in November 2018

On the official portraits to celebrate Prince Charles's 70th birthday in November 2018

 

When the Palace released some adorable family photos to celebrate Prince Charles’s 70th birthday taken by Chris Jackson, we noticed that Meghan was wearing a beautiful dress by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The monochrome dress featured a bateau neckline and she added her favourite Givenchy belt to cinch her in at the waist.

Meghan Markle wearing Givenchy at The Fashion Awards 2018

Meghan's first appearance at The Fashion Awards in December 2018

 

Another day, another Givenchy number. This time the Duchess kept it secret - even from the designer herself. She surprised Clare at The Fashion Awards 2018 to present her with the British De­signer of the Year Wom­enswear award. Speaking to Grazia backstage, Clare revealed that Meghan had said she was going out and needed a fancy gown for the occasion, but failed to mention it was to the prestigious awards.

 

"I'm not jok­ing, it was a com­plete and gen­uine sur­prise," said Clare. "I re­ally did not know she was com­ing tonight at all! I was ac­tu­ally fit­ting her for the dress last week and she said, ‘Oh I'm go­ing to this thing next week, I think it's Mon­day or Tues­day night, I have to check my cal­en­dar.' I just did not think any­thing of it. Then she walked in!"

 

"I've had the most ex­tra­or­di­nary year," added Clare, who shot into the spotlight in May after designing Meghan's wedding dress. "Since then it's just been so spe­cial to work with some­one who's in­cred­i­bly gen­uine and kind. I think go­ing through such a per­sonal ex­pe­ri­ence, like the wed­ding dress, you can never lose that con­nec­tion with the per­son you work with on it. I was re­ally so ho­n­oured tonight that she pre­sented my award."

