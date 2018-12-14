View Galleries
-
Members of the royal family looking chic in Coral (aka Pantone’s Colour of the year for 2019)
It’s a big day when the Pantone Colour of The Year is announced - it sets the scene for fashion trends, beauty trends, homeware trends and the art...
-
Meghan Markle's maternity wardrobe: Her best looks
All eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry...
-
Gucci gang! When royals rock Gucci like the Insta IT girls
From handbags to dresses, and even cute blouses, Gucci has fast-become the designer of choice for our favourite royal fashionistas. See all the best...
-
'Tis the season to wear velvet! Royals wearing velvet
Searching for style inspiration this holiday party season? Take a cue from your favourite members of royalty and wear velvet! Check out our ALL the...
-
Royals wearing tartan: The royals who look picture perfect in plaid