11 times Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie, Princess Charlene & Co dazzled in sparkling sequin outfits
Glittering royals in festive sequins: Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie, Princess Charlene & Co's best sparkling outfits

Even royalty has embraced the sequin trend this year, from Queen Camilla's embroidered gown to Princess Beatrice's glittering dress

Princess Kate, Princess Charlene, Queen Camilla and more royals wearing sparkling dresses
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
There's no better excuse to dress in head-to-toe sparkles than the festive season. The likes of Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek and Alexa Chung have proven that sequins are going nowhere as they continue to reign supreme on red carpets, setting a glittering agenda for 2024.  

More recently, royalty's best dressed ladies have followed suit with the sequin trend, with the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Beatrice and more donning head-to-toe sparkles. 

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Even Queen Camilla dipped her toe into the sparkly side this year, teaming a long sleeve black gown with silver embroidery by Bruce Oldfield and the Greville Tiara at a glittering state banquet in Germany in March.

From Princess Kate's glittering 'Georgia' gown by Jenny Packham to her sparkling SelfPortrait blazer, keep scrolling to see the royal set's best sparkling sartorial moments in all their glittering glory…

11 times royalty dazzled in sparkling outfits

Princess Beatrice's Cinderella gown

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo walking out of the royal wedding ceremony© Royal Hashemite Court

Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan, dazzling in the 'Celia Gown' by Needle & Thread.

The gown featured tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

Princess Kate's glittering pink wedding reception dress

Kate Middleton wears sequin gown and embellished heels at the Jordan royal wedding© Royal Hashemite Court

After dazzling in a billowing pink gown at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, the Princess of Wales slipped into a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions. 

The dress boasted a silhouette-skimming bodice adorned with glittering sequins, elegant long sleeves and a fluid train that swished as she moved, pairing her head-turning garment with the Lover's Knot tiara. 

Princess Kate's emerald green gown

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England.© Neil Mockford

Princess Kate wore the exact same Jenny Packham gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance.

Princess Charlene of Monaco's festive silver dress

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked breathtaking in a sequin dress© © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace

Princess Charlene of Monaco never met a sequin she didn't like. Slipping into a stunning silver gown for the annual charity Bal de Noel for her eponymous Foundation, the Monegasque royal, 45, looked sublime in a long-sleeved ball gown embellished with all-over silver sequins. 

The spellbinding dress, which featured an elegant boater neckline, waist-cinching bodice and full-length skirt, perfectly complemented her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection.

Queen Camilla's timeless embroidered gown

King Charles and Queen Camilla at German State Banquet© Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla were honoured with a State Banquet during their visit to Germany this year, hosted at the German president's Bellevue Palace.

Camilla dressed elegantly in a show-stopping black and silver Bruce Oldfield gown, accessorising with the Boucheron diamond Tiara and the late Queen’s fringed diamond necklace. 

Duchess Sophie's sparkling moment in Canada

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in Canada wearing a glittering Erdem dress© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In November of this year, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a beautiful beaded Erdem dress at the dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel in Canada. 

Complete with a scooped neckline, elegant belted waist, sheer sleeves and a metallic lace skirt, Duchess Sophie's cascading dress was elevated by the addition of two poignant brooches - a 'Service Before Self' poppy brooch and the Insignia of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment brooch. 

Princess Beatrice's glittering cape dress

Princess Beatrice wearing a sequined Monique Lhuillier gown for opening of boutique© Kate Martin

The ever-stylish Princess Beatrice made headlines when she wore a beautiful Monique Lhuillier gold sequin cocktail dress and cape that hugged her figure earlier this year. 

The regal, rose-gold ensemble perfectly complemented the Princess' fiery auburn hair as she slipped into tan pointed-toe heels. 

Princess Charlene's ravishing ruby gown

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends a Gala at the Grimaldi Forum during the Monaco National Day 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco.© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in a bespoke gown by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo earlier this year. 

With structured shoulders, elegant long sleeves and a billowing full-length skirt, the South African-born royal radiated confidence in the beaded gown, which was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched glass beads. 

The Princess paired the dress with custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in burgundy.

Princess Kate's spotlight-stealing red carpet dress

princess kate gold jenny packham dress james bond premiere 2021© Getty Images

One for the history books, the Princess of Wales' Jenny Packham dress served up major Bond girl vibes. 

Joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, the Duchess teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa.

Duchess Meghan's navy sequin gown

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Cirque du Soleil Premiere Of "TOTEM" at Royal Albert Hall on January 16, 2019 in London, England.© WPA Pool

This glittering Roland Mouret number was perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's night out at Cirque Du Soleil in January 2019. With an elegant thigh slit and regal long sleeves, Meghan, who was pregnant with Prince Archie at the time, looked effortless in the striking number.

Lady Kitty Spencer's turquoise mermaid dress

Lady Kitty Spencer attends the Walpole British Luxury Awards at The Dorchester on November 20, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Karwai Tang

Back in 2017, Lady Kitty Spencer, niece of the late Princess Diana, modelled top-to-toe sequins as she attended the Walpole British Luxury Awards in an ice blue jumpsuit by Temperley London.

