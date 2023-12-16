Glittering royals in festive sequins: Princess Kate, Duchess Sophie, Princess Charlene & Co's best sparkling outfits

There's no better excuse to dress in head-to-toe sparkles than the festive season. The likes of Amal Clooney, Salma Hayek and Alexa Chung have proven that sequins are going nowhere as they continue to reign supreme on red carpets, setting a glittering agenda for 2024.

More recently, royalty's best dressed ladies have followed suit with the sequin trend, with the Princess of Wales, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Princess Beatrice and more donning head-to-toe sparkles.

Even Queen Camilla dipped her toe into the sparkly side this year, teaming a long sleeve black gown with silver embroidery by Bruce Oldfield and the Greville Tiara at a glittering state banquet in Germany in March.

From Princess Kate's glittering 'Georgia' gown by Jenny Packham to her sparkling SelfPortrait blazer, keep scrolling to see the royal set's best sparkling sartorial moments in all their glittering glory…

11 times royalty dazzled in sparkling outfits

Princess Beatrice's Cinderella gown © Royal Hashemite Court Princess Beatrice turned out a true Cinderella moment for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan, dazzling in the 'Celia Gown' by Needle & Thread. The gown featured tiers of crystal blue ruffle tulle, long embellished sleeves, delicate button fastenings, sheer panels and ruffle-trimmed hems. Princess Kate is also a fan of the statement frock, owning her own version in radiant red.

Princess Kate's glittering pink wedding reception dress © Royal Hashemite Court After dazzling in a billowing pink gown at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan, the Princess of Wales slipped into a stunning sequin pink gown by Jenny Packham - her go-to designer for special occasions. The dress boasted a silhouette-skimming bodice adorned with glittering sequins, elegant long sleeves and a fluid train that swished as she moved, pairing her head-turning garment with the Lover's Knot tiara.

Princess Kate's emerald green gown © Neil Mockford Princess Kate wore the exact same Jenny Packham gown in emerald green to the 2021 Royal Variety Performance.



Princess Charlene of Monaco's festive silver dress © © Eric Mathon - Prince Palace Princess Charlene of Monaco never met a sequin she didn't like. Slipping into a stunning silver gown for the annual charity Bal de Noel for her eponymous Foundation, the Monegasque royal, 45, looked sublime in a long-sleeved ball gown embellished with all-over silver sequins. The spellbinding dress, which featured an elegant boater neckline, waist-cinching bodice and full-length skirt, perfectly complemented her silver slingback pumps from Gianvito Rossi and her silver metallic 'Milan x Micaela' clutch from The Bella Rosa Collection.

Queen Camilla's timeless embroidered gown © Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla were honoured with a State Banquet during their visit to Germany this year, hosted at the German president's Bellevue Palace. Camilla dressed elegantly in a show-stopping black and silver Bruce Oldfield gown, accessorising with the Boucheron diamond Tiara and the late Queen’s fringed diamond necklace.

Duchess Sophie's sparkling moment in Canada © Tim Rooke/Shutterstock In November of this year, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a beautiful beaded Erdem dress at the dinner at the Queen's Landing Hotel in Canada. Complete with a scooped neckline, elegant belted waist, sheer sleeves and a metallic lace skirt, Duchess Sophie's cascading dress was elevated by the addition of two poignant brooches - a 'Service Before Self' poppy brooch and the Insignia of the Lincoln and Welland Regiment brooch.

Princess Beatrice's glittering cape dress © Kate Martin The ever-stylish Princess Beatrice made headlines when she wore a beautiful Monique Lhuillier gold sequin cocktail dress and cape that hugged her figure earlier this year. The regal, rose-gold ensemble perfectly complemented the Princess' fiery auburn hair as she slipped into tan pointed-toe heels.

Princess Charlene's ravishing ruby gown © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Princess Charlene of Monaco looked sublime in a bespoke gown by Parisian fashion house Didierangelo earlier this year. With structured shoulders, elegant long sleeves and a billowing full-length skirt, the South African-born royal radiated confidence in the beaded gown, which was embellished with thousands of hand-stitched glass beads. The Princess paired the dress with custom Manolo Blahnik satin pumps in burgundy.

Princess Kate's spotlight-stealing red carpet dress © Getty Images One for the history books, the Princess of Wales' Jenny Packham dress served up major Bond girl vibes. Joining her husband Prince William on the red carpet at the premiere of the latest James Bond movie, the Duchess teamed her embellished evening gown with gold Aquazzura pumps and statement floral earrings by O'nitaa.

Duchess Meghan's navy sequin gown © WPA Pool This glittering Roland Mouret number was perfect for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's night out at Cirque Du Soleil in January 2019. With an elegant thigh slit and regal long sleeves, Meghan, who was pregnant with Prince Archie at the time, looked effortless in the striking number.

