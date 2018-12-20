The bling statement earrings that Kate Middleton would go crazy for

12 Photos | Fashion

kate-middleton-blue-top-gold-earrings
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge has gone big this year - from her royal engagements to her glittering jewellery box! Kate hasn't been seen without an amazing pair of earrings and the jaw-dropping shoulder-grazing chandeliers. Bigger is most certainly better when it comes to your ear candy, and adding the perfect pair of earrings can amp up any outfit. Just like our favourite royals, keep your neckline as simple as possible and if you have long hair like the mother-of-three, try and tie it back, and let the gems do all the talking. The best thing about big earrings is that you can leave all your other accessories at home, so very little extra effort is required! We've rounded up the best earrings that we just know the Duchess would love...

alex-monroe-hoop-earrings
The Duchess of Cambridge is a huge lover of hoops and  has been sporting her Asprey leaf hoops recently. As stunning as they are - they will set you back a cool £5,000. Yikes! However Alex Monroe has a similar pair - the mini twig hoops that have the same natural vibe and cost so much less.

£120, Alex Monroe

soru-jewellery-earrings
We couldn't do a roundup of glam earrings and not mention Soru - the Duchess has worn this brand on numerous occasions and the Bellatrix gems in silver look very like the design she rocked in 2016. Handmade from sterling silver with baroque pearls and white chalcedony quartz gemstones - they are quite the pair. 

£145, Soru

gold-earrings-h-and-m
Gold and embossed - these gorgeous bad boys from H&M are the ideal accessories to rock with a chic updo for that ultimate in dressed-up glam. Best of all, they are under a tenner and are sure to stand out.

£8.99, H&M

h-and-m-floral-stud-earrings
Prince William's wife Kate doesn't just love danglies - large studs are also high on her list. Who could forget her pearl cluster studs she wore to baby Prince Louis' christening? Get the look with with these flower-shaped earrings in metal with faceted plastic stones.

£8.99 (for the set) H&M

j-crew-earrings
The Duchess reportedly wore a pair of sparkling gems by J.Crew to the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall In November so the US high street store is majorly on her radar. We think the mother-of-three would be drawn to these door-knocker gems - they are so unique!

£65, J.Crew

lady-bug-earrings
These may not be the biggest earrings ever but how chic are these ladybird earrings? Made in 9ct yellow gold, they feature gold ruby and cubic zirconia detail and would amazing peeping out from your messy bun, a la Meghan…

£47.90, Seol + Gold

marks-and-spencer-earrings
We love these graduated hoops from M&S. Woven and beaded, these interchangeable hoops pack a  powerful punch and would look particularly fetching with a roll neck jumper and a slicked back ponytail.

£15, Marks & Spencer

monica-vinader-earrings
Monica Vinader is known for their dazzling jewels and as a lover of the brand, Duchess Kate is bound to go for these! The Siren Chandelier Earrings hold eye-catching Amazonite stones and are fitted against luxury 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil and are just too beautiful to be kept in the box.

£375, Monica Vinader

new-look-drop-earrings
When Kate headed to Prince Charles's birthday party, her pink quartz drop earrings stole the show. Ok, so these may not be pink but they are just as blinging and have a similar shape. If you have a glam birthday party to head to - these may just be what you are looking for!

£5.99, New Look

rainbow-earrings-new-look
Ok, we've never seen Kate rocking the rainbow trend but we bet she would love these technicolour drop earrings. Made with a string of gems, they would look incredible with a chic chignon and would certainly add a bit of pzaz to your jewellery collection.

£7.99, New Look

topshop-earrings
Kate wore her favourite Kate Spade tassel earrings at East Anglia Children's Hospice fundraiser in 2017 and ever since then, tassels haven't been far from our raydar. Topshop has an extremely festive pair of glittery silver and gold tassels which would be ideal for your NYE party.

£12.50, Topshop

