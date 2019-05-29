﻿
The sweet meanings behind each of Kate Middleton's stunning brooches

1-kate-brooch-collection
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is always in demand, with royal fashion fans always keen to know where her latest dress is from - or her shoes, or her handbag… need we go on? But there's one crucial part of Kate's accessory collection that is particularly significant in her role as a royal lady – her stash of sparkling brooches, which are worn for particularly special occasions, or to pay homage to certain organisations or causes.

Of course, the Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall and many other senior royal women also own a number of beautiful pins, and women in the family have passed down countless pieces from throughout history – so they all have an incredible story behind them! Today, every designer from Gucci to new royal favourite Alessandra Rich are bringing out their own pin-on bling – not forgetting the classic Chanel brooch of course – so in fact, we could all take heed of Kate's penchant for pins. Scroll down to see all of her favourite brooches, and the special meaning behind them…

2-kate-enigma-pin
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Kate's newest addition to her brooch collection is thought to be her 'enigma' pin, worn in May 2019 during a visit to Bletchley Park, where she met with veteran codebreakers who worked at the mansion alongside her grandmother Valerie Glassborow during the Second World War. In tribute to her late grandmother, the pretty brooch resembles the rotors that were used in the enigma machine that Valerie would have worked with during her time at Bletchley. The four former codebreakers that Kate met with also had similar pins.

3-kate-shamrock-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

The Duchess' shamrock brooch is a favourite among fans, always worn by Kate during the parade of the Irish Guards on St Patrick's Day. It is set with a singular emerald at the centre and no doubt holds special signifance for Kate, too, since it is the first brooch she ever wore in an official capacity as a royal.

4-kate-oak-leaf-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Kate wore her sparkling oak leaf brooch at 2019's Easter Sunday service, though she debuted it back in 2012 at the Queen's diamond jubilee celebrations. It is thought to represent her Middleton roots, since the oak tree is an important symbol for her family. Of course, her wedding earrings also featured oak leaves and an acorn motif.

5-kate-poppy-pin
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

For 2018's centenary Remembrance Day service, the Duchess chose to wear a special poppy pin that pays tribute to women that served in the First World War. It is available to buy, and costs £29.99 from the Royal British Legion. Poignantly, each brooch comes with a certificate commemorating the life of a woman who lost her life as a direct result of the conflict.

6-kate-dacre-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Kate owns a number of brooches that pay tribute to the military. Another memorable piece is the Dacre brooch, which is worn in her official role as Honorary Air Commandant of the Air Cadets. Here she is pictured at 2018's RAF centenary celebrations!

7-kate-new-zealand-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Of course, Kate has also been loaned a number of pieces from the Queen, including the pretty New Zealand Silver Fern Brooch for her visit to the country in 2014. Isn't it gorgeous? Though arguably, a baby Prince George totally stole the show on this occasion…

8-kate-canada-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

On visits to Canada, the Duchess often wears the Queen's diamond Maple Leaf Brooch, also on loan. How special!

9-kate-celtic-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

There are rumours that this pretty Celtic brooch was a wedding gift from Prince William. The couple met in Scotland, of course, and Kate has only been pictured wearing it once, during a visit to Strathearn in 2014.

10-kate-pearl-brooch
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Kate's Five Pearl Brooch is another popular piece for formal occasions, worn here at the Last Post ceremony at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in Ypres, Belgium in 2017. She also chose it for 2018's Easter Sunday service, amongst other important appearances.

11-kate-military-pin
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Another of the Duchess' important military pins is the Royal Navy Submarine Service Brooch, which was given to her as a wedding gift. She memorably wore it with a stunning Alexander McQueen outfit during the river pageant for the Queen's diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012.

