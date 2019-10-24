Kate Middleton nails L.K.Bennett fashion all year round

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of high-street store L.K.Bennett - she religiously wore the British brand's nude heels during her first few years as a royal and has sparked countless sell-outs over the years. After all, it's not called the 'Kate effect' for nothing! From pretty summer dresses to bold winter jackets, we take a look at some of her best looks…
In October 2019, the Duchess caused the stunning autumnal 'Gabrielle' dress, which cost £395, to fly off the shelves almost immediately. She wore the vintage 1930s style brown and black printed midi dress with black heels and Asprey’s Oak Leaf hoop earrings to welcome Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace.