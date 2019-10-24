﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Kate Middleton nails L.K.Bennett fashion all year round

She wears the high-street brand in every season...

Kate Middleton wearing a brown dress
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of high-street store L.K.Bennett - she religiously wore the British brand's nude heels during her first few years as a royal and has sparked countless sell-outs over the years. After all, it's not called the 'Kate effect' for nothing! From pretty summer dresses to bold winter jackets, we take a look at some of her best looks…

 

In October 2019, the Duchess caused the stunning autumnal 'Gabrielle' dress, which cost £395, to fly off the shelves almost immediately. She wore the vintage 1930s style brown and black printed midi dress with black heels and Asprey’s Oak Leaf hoop earrings to welcome Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton wears nude high heels
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

In 2014, Kate stepped out in one of her favourite pieces, the famous £195 'Sledge' nude pumps, during her royal tour of Australia. She paired them with a pale pink Alexander McQueen dress, but the classic colour makes them a versatile pair of heels for any occasion.

Kate wearing a red dress to the polo
Photo: © Getty Images
3/13

Didn't Kate look stunning in this red floral midi dress by L.K.Bennett? While Prince William and Prince Harry played at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Kate ensured all eyes were on her as she played with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Paired with Castañer wedge espadrilles and a red crocodile bag from Mulberry, she nailed the relaxed summer style.

 

Kate in a red winter coat
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Her fitted red 'Ami' coat was another favourite, which she wore on a number of occasions. Here, Kate arrived to meet staff and volunteers from the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day Appeal at Kensington Palace in 2013.

Kate Middleton in a green polka dot dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

We could never forget Kate's gorgeous polka dot moment in her deep green L.K.Bennett 'Mortimer' dress - it unsurprisingly sold out after she wore it to visit Evelina London Children's Hospital in December 2018. We'll have our shopping baskets at the ready for next time!

Kate Middleton wears black suede boots
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

The brunette beauty is a big fan of her Marissa black suede ankle boots, which again were snapped up off the shelves after she stepped out in them at an Enfield primary school in February 2019. 

Kate in a blue and white poppy dress
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Kate's white and blue 'Lasa' poppy dress was arguably one of her best-known, worn on a number of occasions and copied by celebs including Amanda Holden and Susanna Reid. 

Kate steps out in heels and a bag from L.K.Bennett
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Another shot of Kate wearing her favourite nude heels from the brand, pictured here during a royal visit to Canada in 2011. Her straw 'Nina' clutch, also from the store, was another go-to accessory at the time. 

Kate in a teal outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Rocking a retro eighties silhouette during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee tour of the UK in 2011. You guessed it - Kate's 'Davina' dress and 'Jude' peplum jacket sparked a huge sell-out as fans rushed to copy her.

Kate in a blue dress
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Another of the royal's favourites is this blue pencil dress, which she first wore in 2014 - she recycled it later that year to visit the Tower Of London's stunning First World War installation by artist Paul Cummins.

kate-obamas
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

The Duchess welcomed the Obamas to Kensington Palace in 2016 wearing this gorgeous floaty midi dress by L.K. Bennett, cinched in at the waist with a belt. We're loving the mix of blues and reds!

 

kate-natural-history
Photo: © Getty Images
12/13

She wore the brand's 'Cersei' dress for an engagement at the Natural History Museum in November 2016.

Kate in a grey coat
Photo: © Getty Images
13/13

Wrapping up in a grey L.K.Bennett coat for a visit to Manchester in 2017 after she announced she was pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis. 

