How to wear culottes like Kate Middleton: Get the royal look See how Duchess Kate styles her culottes and check out our edit of the best cropped trousers to buy

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the most-watched women in the world so it’s little wonder that she looks flawless whenever she steps out. And one of her favourite pieces to wear are culottes, which are super versatile because they can be worn in colder weather with boots and during spring and summer with flats or heels. The cropped trouser style, characterised by a wide leg and midi-length hem, has long been a favourite of the royal mum-of-three, who over the years has opted to wear them to all sorts of events.

On a visit to London’s Natural History Museum, Duchess Kate wowed the crowds dressed in forest green culottes from Jigsaw

However, despite her trend-setting ways, Duchess Kate is not the only woman in the spotlight to rock the trend. Everyone from Victoria Beckham to Cate Blanchett and Olivia Palermo have stepped out in the style, too.

What should you wear with culottes, and how should you style them?

With such popularity amongst the world’s best dressed, it’s pretty likely you want to get in on the culotte action too, right? Thought so. The issue for many though is how exactly do you style them? What shoes are best to pair with them? What length should they be? How high-waisted should they be? Well, that depends on you and your style.

As a general rule, culottes tend to look best with heels as the legs are instantly lengthened but they definitely work with flats too. If opting for the latter, just make sure the trousers are cut slightly shorter so your ankles are visible as this will help with proportions.

As for the high-waist, it really comes down to what suits you. If you typically wear your jeans high-waisted and feel good in them, stick to that style. If you typically wear low-slung trousers and have never worn culottes before, you may want to start out with a less voluminous silhouette.

If you want to channel the "Kate Look", we’ve searched high and low for the best culottes to shop right now, from denim to prints and even faux leather!

Shop the best Kate Middelton style culottes

M&S COLLECTION Palm Print culottes, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Polka Dot culottes, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Black faux leather belted culottes, £40 £20, River Island

ASOS DESIGN tailored culottes in green, £25, ASOS

Bray culottes with buttons in navy, £65 £39, Boden

Paperbag denim culottes £70 £42, Boden

Ted Baker floral print satin culottes £97 £69, Selfridges

Crepe culottes, also available in red, £140 £70, Jigsaw

Reiss crepe culotte jumpsuit £176 £115

Maje high-rise culottes, £209 £104.50, Selfridges

Max Mara cotton-blend culottes, £168 £117, My Theresa

7 For All Mankind denim culottes, £259 £181, My Theresa

