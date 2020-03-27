﻿
15 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch March 2020: The most glamorous looks of the month from Kate, Meghan and more

These royal ladies are embracing springtime

Royal Style Watch March 2020: The most glamorous looks of the month from Kate, Meghan and more
You're reading

Royal Style Watch March 2020: The most glamorous looks of the month from Kate, Meghan and more

1/15
Next

Topshop fans are going wild over THIS floral dress right now
Megan Bull
5-kate-green-vampires-wife
1/15

It's officially springtime and these stylish royals are looking blooming lovely! From floral frocks to embellished evening gowns, pastel power suits to statement coats, our favourite royal ladies made some very stylish appearances in March, providing major fashion inspiration for the coming seasons. Of course, royal engagements have since been put on hold for the foreseeable future as we all self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak, but these gorgeous outfits have us looking forward to when we can see these stylish royal ladies out and about again.

 

Kicking off the month with her royal visit to Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge packed her prettiest pieces as she toured the country alongside her husband Prince William. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex donned some of her most iconic outfits to date as she appeared in designer dresses from Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead and Safiyaa during her stylish return to the UK. As for Queen Letizia, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, these royal ladies have been welcoming springtime with colourful pastel and jewel-tone outfits. 

 

So get ready for your monthly fashion fix with our round-up of the most glamorous royal outfits from March 2020... 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kicking off their royal tour of Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge donned this shimmering forest green frock by popular brand The Vampire's Wife for a visit to the Guinness storehouse alongside Prince William. Teaming it with statement H&M earrings and a gold sparkly clutch bag, we're still obsessed with Kate's opulent outfit.

RELATED: Flower power! Royal ladies rocking floral frocks in summer

kate-middleton-pink
2/15

We couldn't keep our eyes off Kate's vintage Oscar De La Renta midi dress, which she wore at a reception in central Dublin. Drawing attention to her statement ruffle neckline, Kate swept her gorgeous hair up into a pretty ponytail and accessorised with black stiletto pumps and a matching clutch bag.

kate-middleton-purple-dress
3/15

Kate's beautiful blue evening gown from Jenny Packham might just be one of our favourite royal looks of all time. Continuing her flawless style streak straight from her royal tour of Ireland, the mother-of-three was on-hand to host a reception at Buckingham Palace. 

meghan-markle-blue-dress
4/15

The Duchess of Sussex 

Returning to the UK alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex wowed the world in her now-iconic turquoise bodycon dress from Victoria Beckham. Stealing the show in the vibrant midi dress, Meghan completed her look with Manolo Blahnik BB heels in a complementing navy colour - stunning! 

meghan-markle-green
5/15

Meghan accessorised her emerald green Emilia Wickstead dress with a matching William Chambers hat at the Commonwealth Day service. Glowing in natural makeup, the mum-of-one opted for statement blue eyeshadow and a high-shine berry gloss.

meghan-harry
6/15

Ravishing in red, Meghan's elegant evening gown by Safiyaa is a sight to behold. Coordinating with Prince Harry's red and black Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform, Meghan's red dress featured a high neckline and capped sleeves. Wearing her hair down, the Duchess tucked her dark locks behind her ears to show off her statement earrings from Simone Rocha.

sophie-wessex
7/15

The Countess of Wessex 

Returning from her landmark trip to South Sudan, Countess Sophie attended the Commonwealth Day service in this recycled white and blue midi dress from her favourite designer, Suzannah. Amping up her outfit with a navy Jane Taylor hat, heels and a clutch bag, Sophie's blonde mane was styled in a demure chignon bun and her makeup was kept understated and natural. 

queen-letizia-pink-suit
8/15

Queen Letizia of Spain

Dressed to impress in a pastel pink two-piece from Hugo Boss, Queen Letizia's power suit is bang on trend. Completing her outfit with her white silk Carolina Herrera blouse and Hugo Boss 'Mayfair' pumps, the fashionable royal kept all eyes on her while attending the Princess of Girona Foundation Awards.

queen-letizia-pink-blouse
9/15

The Spanish monarch channelled classic elegance when she stepped out in this silk blouse, which she tucked into a pink and black ombre skirt from Reiss. Styling her brunette hair in loose, voluminous curls, Letizia's elegant ensemble reminded us of the golden age of Hollywood. 

READ: The Meghan effect! Duchess sparks huge boom in this elegant jewellery trend

the-queen-outfit
10/15

The Queen

Sporting a teal-coloured coat and a matching hat adorned with tulle flowers, the Queen had us thinking of summer when she arrived at the Royal Chapel of All Saints for a church service. Accessorising with her trademark pearl drop earrings and a decadent diamond brooch, the Queen wore her hair in soft curls and completed her look with vibrant berry lipstick.

camilla-outfit-wow-festival
11/15

The Duchess of Cornwall 

Recycling one of her favourite dresses, the Duchess of Cornwall appeared at the Women of the World Festival to give a speech about domestic violence. Cutting a stylish figure in this red drop-waist number, which she previously wore during Donald Trump's visit to the UK in December 2019, Camilla styled her trademark hair in her usual sweeping bob, and kept her accessories minimal. Adding her favourite suede boots into the mix, the Duchess made sure her look was both chic and comfortable. 

zara-tindall-ajpg
12/15

Zara Tindall

Stepping out for a day at the races, Zara Tindall stole the show in a Claire Mischevani coat and a fabulously floral hat from Sarah Cant Millinery. Smiling from ear-to-ear as she spent the day with her husband Mike, the Queen's eldest granddaughter looked perfect in purple. 

queen-rania-michael-kors-suit
13/15

Queen Rania of Jordan

When it comes to fashion, Queen Rania of Jordan is one modern monarch. On-hand to show Queen Sonja and King Harald of Norway around her country, the brunette beauty wore an ultra-chic and sporty suit from Michael Kors, which consisted of cropped trousers and a tailored double-breasted jacket.

princess-anne-outfit-salisbury
14/15

Princess Anne

Marking the first day of March with a visit to Salisbury Cathedral, Princess Anne's beautiful powder blue outfit certainly brought a pop of colour to the event. Turning heads in her vibrant midi coat, a patterned silk scarf and matching blue hat, the stylish royal delivered a masterclass in colour coordinating. 

crown-princess-victoria
15/15

Crown Princess Victoria 

Ready for spring, Crown Princess Victoria looked gorgeous in a green floral frock while visiting The International Peace Research Institute in Solna. Turning heads in her elegant ensemble, the mother-of-two amped up her belted midi dress with a pair of statement green earrings, grey suede ankle boots and a grey clutch to match. Styling her hair in a sleek bun, Victoria opted for natural makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey-brown shadow with a lick of mascara and her lips were painted in a subtle nude gloss.

MORE: The Queen even wears her beloved colourful outfits in self-isolation

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...