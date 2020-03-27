It's officially springtime and these stylish royals are looking blooming lovely! From floral frocks to embellished evening gowns, pastel power suits to statement coats, our favourite royal ladies made some very stylish appearances in March, providing major fashion inspiration for the coming seasons. Of course, royal engagements have since been put on hold for the foreseeable future as we all self-isolate during the coronavirus outbreak, but these gorgeous outfits have us looking forward to when we can see these stylish royal ladies out and about again.
Kicking off the month with her royal visit to Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge packed her prettiest pieces as she toured the country alongside her husband Prince William. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex donned some of her most iconic outfits to date as she appeared in designer dresses from Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead and Safiyaa during her stylish return to the UK. As for Queen Letizia, the Countess of Wessex and Princess Anne, these royal ladies have been welcoming springtime with colourful pastel and jewel-tone outfits.
So get ready for your monthly fashion fix with our round-up of the most glamorous royal outfits from March 2020...
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kicking off their royal tour of Ireland, the Duchess of Cambridge donned this shimmering forest green frock by popular brand The Vampire's Wife for a visit to the Guinness storehouse alongside Prince William. Teaming it with statement H&M earrings and a gold sparkly clutch bag, we're still obsessed with Kate's opulent outfit.
