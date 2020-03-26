Have you ever noticed that the Queen seems to showcase a different colour at every royal engagement? Clearly a huge fan of bright hues, the monarch's wardrobe includes pieces in every colour of the rainbow, from yellows, blues, greens, pinks…the list is practically endless. On Wednesday, the monarch proved she is just as stylish (and bold with her colour choices) when she is self-isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh as she is on public outings.

WATCH: The Queen's best fashion moments over the years

The rest of us may be snuggling up in comfy co-ords, leggings or even pyjamas amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the Queen put us all to shame with her chic off-duty wardrobe, which was evident during her latest weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a split image of the Queen and the PM talking on the phone, an unusual change to their traditional in-person meeting. "The Queen held her weekly Audience with the Prime Minister today by telephone. Her Majesty - pictured this evening at Windsor Castle - has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign," the caption read. Looking as stylish as ever, the 93-year-old opted for an elegant outfit in several shades of purple. The tonal ensemble was made up of a deep purple blouse, a lighter cardigan and a checked skirt that tied the two shades together. To finish off her outfit, the Queen added her favourite pearl earrings, pink lips and wore her hair in her trademark curled blow-dry.

Of course, the Countess of Wessex has previously explained why the Queen loves to wear rainbow colours - so people can see her! "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'," she said in 2017 documentary The Queen at 90. "Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen's hat as she went past."

Earlier in March, Her Majesty delighted fans by sporting a red and purple colour-block dress for an audience at Buckingham Palace with Professor Mark Compton, as well as opting for a vibrant turquoise and black ensemble for a Church service in Windsor. Blue is clearly one of her favoured colours, as one of her final dresses we saw her wear before she began her early Easter break was a long-sleeved frock in a royal blue hue.

