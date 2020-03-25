Revered as one of the world's most stylish royals, it's hardly surprising that The Duchess of Sussex has sparked this major fashion trend - statement earrings. Often adding stunning jewels to her elegant ensembles, earlier this month Meghan reunited with The Queen for a special church service, wearing a pair of art deco-style earrings from British brand V By Laura Vann. Retailing at £130, the label's Daphne Circle Drop Earrings, adorned with synthetic emeralds and gold, were quick to sell out as fans of the stylish royal flocked to the shops - and only now have they become available to pre-order again. Pairing her gorgeous earrings with a black square-neck dress from Givenchy and a navy fascinator from Stephen Jones, fans of the Duchess are clearly still obsessed with her lovely outfit - and so are we.

Meghan wore statement earrings to a church service in March

Announcing on Instagram that Meghan's outing has since led to a boom in sales, the sustainable jewellery brand revealed on Instagram: "We've seen a spike in statement earring orders since Meghan @sussexroyal donned our Daphnes. Although many styles are sold out for the foreseeable, we still have plenty of other statement options for you to add to your jewellery box. Selling fast!" The caption came alongside a photo of other art deco inspired earrings available from their collection - we're sure Meghan will be delighted to hear the good news! Who knows, maybe she's browsing the website right now…

V by Laura Vann has recently seen a spike in statement earring orders

Often championing female-led and sustainable brands, we can see why the mother-of-one loves this luxury label. Created in 2013 by British designer Laura Vann, V makes pieces that are "made to last both in terms of a timeless aesthetic and sustainable origin; using recycled silver and ensuring ethical production through rigorous SMETA auditing." Stocked by the finest jewellers and fashion boutiques around the world, including Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and even the queen's favourite store - Fortnum & Mason - pieces from the brand have also been spotted on the likes of Made In Chelsea star, Millie Mackintosh.

