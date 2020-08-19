﻿
The iconic accessory the Queen is never without on rainy days

Leanne Bayley
The Queen with a pink umbrella at the Royal Garden Party
The Queen is known for her impeccable style, typically donning matching hats to her outfits, but it's not just her accessories that are colour coordinated - her umbrellas match, too. A favourite of Her Majesty is the Fulton Birdcage umbrella. With its fashionable, transparent dome shape - one is never without when there's a slight chance of rain. In fact, she has a Fulton umbrella to match every outfit - perfect for the UK's unpredictable weather. Take a look through the gallery to see the monarch's favourite drizzle-proof accessory and find out some interesting facts...

The Queen with a mint green Fulton Umbrella
Fulton umbrellas - a brand with a royal warrant - reported a whopping 400 per cent increase in website traffic in the first ten months of 2018, when compared with the same period in 2017. 

The Queen carrying a pink Fulton clear umbrella
Nigel Fulton, CEO of Fulton Umbrellas, previously told HELLO! that at the start of each season he is approached by the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser Angela Kelly to design bespoke brollies for the Monarch.

The Queen carrying a blue Fulton Umbrella
"The Queen's senior dresser usually sends us swatches of material or colour chips for us to match the coloured border on the birdcage umbrellas," said Nigel. "We then produce samples for their approval and if no further changes are needed we make up the finished umbrellas."

The Queen carrying a red Fulton umbrella
Her Majesty favours the transparent birdcage style, which ensures she is still visible during official appearances in the rain.

The Queen wearing a purple Fulton umbrella
The Queen Mother was also a fan of the colourful designs, and was the first royal to carry a Fulton umbrella.

The Queen carrying a baby blue Fulton Umbrella
The coloured border on the Queen's umbrellas are thinner than the regular birdcage umbrellas, so she is more visible to the public.

The Queen carrying a white Fulton Umbrella
No matter what colour she is wearing, Her Majesty has an umbrella to match.

The Queen carrying a green Fulton Umbrella
The designs have become so popular with the royal family that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been spotted with them on the red carpet.

