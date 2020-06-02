This £25 shirt looks exactly like Meghan Markle’s striped shirt she wore to Wimbledon Here’s how to get the boyfriend shirt – and the Duchess’ full outfit – for less

Yes, Wimbledon is cancelled this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t embrace tennis club style! Case in point, Meghan Markle’s great outfit, a fabulously chic blue and white striped shirt, which she wore when she watched BFF Serena Williams play at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. We’ve found the perfect dupe for the Duchess of Sussex's Ralph Lauren button-down if you want to copy the classic look – and it’s on sale for just £25!

The Duchess of Sussex wore a classic Ralph Lauren striped boyfriend shirt to Wimbledon

Meghan is famous for choosing classic but modern pieces that will last for seasons to come. In fact, her whole Wimbledon look is still right on trend, from her wide-legged trousers, also by Ralph Lauren, to her Illesteva ‘Leonard’ sunglasses and Maison Michel Panama hat. Her striped shirt, with a menswear vibe and cheery stripes, is a great staple for any summer wardrobe.

Want to add it to your closet? La Redoute Collections’ Cotton Striped Boyfriend Shirt with Long Sleeves features the exact colour scheme as the Duchess of Sussex look. Made from 100% cotton poplin, it is a great choice for the summer months.

Cotton Striped Boyfriend Shirt, £23.10, La Redoute

Get Meghan's head-to-toe look for less

And if you love Meghan’s whole Wimbledon ensemble, here’s how to complete the outfit and stay on budget:

Panama hat, £12.99, Amazon

New Look round sunglasses, £5.99, ASOS

Wide suit trousers, £29.99, H&M

