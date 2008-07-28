Brendan revels in reprised 'Mummy' role as flick premieres in LA

28 JULY 2008

With two just-released movies under his belt and another four in the pipeline, it's a case of another day another premiere for hunky Brendan Fraser at the moment. So at the LA screening of his new action thriller The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor the actor decided to spice things up a bit - by getting behind the camera himself.



Joined by martial arts actor Jet Li - who'd taken his eight-year-old daughter Jane along for the screening - and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Michelle Yeoh, Brendan was clearly in high spirits at the premiere.



"I could not wait to do this part again," revealed the 39-year-old, who's portrayed daredevil explorer Rick O'Connell in all three Mummy films. "I finally got the call after seven years... seven years!"



Unlike previous installments, Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor is set in China rather than Egypt - and instead of mummies, Brendan's character is up against a resurrected Chinese emperor and his 10,000-strong terracotta army.