The Blue Bloods stars who moved on: where are they now?

Blue Bloods is coming to an end after 14 seasons. Following the show's premiere in 2010, the hit drama has welcomed a slew of talented stars, but not all of them stayed.

Amy Carlson, Lauren Patten and Nicholas Turturro have all waved goodbye, taking different avenues in their lives and careers. Ever wondered what happened to the fan favourites? We've got the lowdown…

© Getty Amy Carlson Amy Carlson is known and loved for playing Danny Reagan's wife Linda before leaving the show in 2017. Free to take on other projects, Amy went on to land roles in The Village (2019), The Society (2019) and FBI: Most Wanted (2020).

© Getty Nicholas Turturro Nicholas Turturro was a part of the Bloods family for six years but in 2016 he and his on-screen counterpart, Sergeant Anthony Renzulli, waved goodbye to the series. Still a regular on our screens, you may have spotted Nicholas in episodes of Kevin Can Wait (2017), The Name of the Rose (2019) and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2019-20).

© Getty Marlene Lawston Marlene Lawston appeared as Nicky Reagan in the pilot but was replaced by Sami Gayle later in the series. An actress from a young age; after her 2010 appearance on Blue Bloods, Marlene appears to have quit the entertainment industry altogether. According to Looper, she went on to study at the University of Oxford and is currently working towards a Doctor of Philosophy in Biomedical Sciences and Neuroscience.

© Getty Lauren Patten Lauren Patten made her mark on Blue Bloods after joining the cast as Officer Rachel Witten in 2018. But by 2021, she'd confirmed her exit. A Broadway icon, Lauren has since turned her attention to musical theater and has starred in Jagged Little Pill and The Lonely Few. In a sweet full circle moment, she also made a brief return to Blue Bloods in 2023.