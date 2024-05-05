Eamonn Holmes says he has 'a lot to think about' in new cryptic post

Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has sparked a fan reaction with a new cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star, 64, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of himself looking reflective and pensive. Alongside the image, he penned: "A lot to think about… One of those days."

© Getty Images The star is best known for presenting This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford

His cryptic message caught the attention of his followers who were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. Confused by his mysterious update, one follower quizzed: "What's happened Eamonn?" while another wrote: "Great photo. Hope you're OK, Eamonn. Take care."

Elsewhere, other fans couldn't help but speculate as to whether Eamonn's post had anything to do with the swirling rumours surrounding Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement.

"Thought you were the new James Bond!!!" one fan penned, while another added: "Is it whether [you'll] be the next 007 with that pose Eamonn??"

Eamonn's cryptic post comes after he melted hearts with a precious family photo featuring his oldest son Declan, Declan's wife Jenny and his two granddaughters Emilia and Isabella.

In the heartwarming image, which was shared to Instagram, Declan is shown smiling broadling whilst carrying a giggling Emilia, two, who looked so sweet in a frothy dress flecked with gold. Meanwhile, Jenny, who wed Declan in 2018, was all smiles cradling their baby daughter Isabella.

© Instagram Eamonn is a doting grandfather to Emilia and Isabella

"Second Granddaughter Isabella's Christening today. A very happy Declan, Jenny and Emilia on this special day," Eamonn gushed in his caption.

The TV star's friends and family flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "What a gorgeous family photo", while a second chimed in: "Beautiful photo! Isabella is your double! What an awesome family", and a third added: "Wow beautiful family your son looks so much like you Eamonn."

© Instagram The TV star bonding with his granddaughter Emilia

Eamonn became a grandfather for the second time in November last year. He shared news of Isabella's arrival on social media, opting to post a beautiful black-and-white photo which showed Declan cradling his newborn. In his caption, he gushed: "Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Errrr not sure this is going too well. Yep, I'm a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan."

While Declan and his expanding family are based in Belfast, Eamonn often flies over to Northern Ireland to spend time with them. Shedding a light on the distance between them, Eamonn previously told HELLO!: "I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."

© Getty Images Ruth and Eamonn Holmes with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R)

Aside from Declan, Eamonn is also a doting father to Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30 whom he shares with his ex-wife Gabriella. He also shares a son, Jack, 22, with his wife Ruth Langsford.