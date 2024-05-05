Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eamonn Holmes says he has 'a lot to think about' in new cryptic post
Eamonn Holmes says he has 'a lot to think about' in new cryptic post

The GB News star is married to Loose Women panellist Ruth Langsford

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Former This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has sparked a fan reaction with a new cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV star, 64, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of himself looking reflective and pensive. Alongside the image, he penned: "A lot to think about… One of those days."

eamonn holmes smiling in suit © Getty Images
The star is best known for presenting This Morning with his wife Ruth Langsford

His cryptic message caught the attention of his followers who were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section. Confused by his mysterious update, one follower quizzed: "What's happened Eamonn?" while another wrote: "Great photo. Hope you're OK, Eamonn. Take care."

View post on Instagram
 

Elsewhere, other fans couldn't help but speculate as to whether Eamonn's post had anything to do with the swirling rumours surrounding Daniel Craig's James Bond replacement.

"Thought you were the new James Bond!!!" one fan penned, while another added: "Is it whether [you'll] be the next 007 with that pose Eamonn??"

Eamonn's cryptic post comes after he melted hearts with a precious family photo featuring his oldest son Declan, Declan's wife Jenny and his two granddaughters Emilia and Isabella.

In the heartwarming image, which was shared to Instagram, Declan is shown smiling broadling whilst carrying a giggling Emilia, two, who looked so sweet in a frothy dress flecked with gold. Meanwhile, Jenny, who wed Declan in 2018, was all smiles cradling their baby daughter Isabella.

family-of-four standing outside church© Instagram
Eamonn is a doting grandfather to Emilia and Isabella

"Second Granddaughter Isabella's Christening today. A very happy Declan, Jenny and Emilia on this special day," Eamonn gushed in his caption.

The TV star's friends and family flooded the comments section with sweet messages. One wrote: "What a gorgeous family photo", while a second chimed in: "Beautiful photo! Isabella is your double! What an awesome family", and a third added: "Wow beautiful family your son looks so much like you Eamonn."

Eamonn Holmes getting a kiss from his granddaughter© Instagram
The TV star bonding with his granddaughter Emilia

Eamonn became a grandfather for the second time in November last year. He shared news of Isabella's arrival on social media, opting to post a beautiful black-and-white photo which showed Declan cradling his newborn. In his caption, he gushed: "Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Errrr not sure this is going too well. Yep, I'm a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan."

While Declan and his expanding family are based in Belfast, Eamonn often flies over to Northern Ireland to spend time with them. Shedding a light on the distance between them, Eamonn previously told HELLO!: "I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."

Journalist and broadcaster, Eamonn Holmes, (2R), with his wife Ruth Langsford (2L), his son Jack (L) and daughter Rebecca, poses with his medal after he was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to broadcasting, by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London on June 1, 2018© Getty Images
Ruth and Eamonn Holmes with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R)

Aside from Declan, Eamonn is also a doting father to Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30 whom he shares with his ex-wife Gabriella. He also shares a son, Jack, 22, with his wife Ruth Langsford.

