Angelina, who was flying solo on the night, presented friend Clint - with whom she worked on The Changeling - with the best director gong
Co-stars Rachel and Robbie were hand in hand on the red carpet in Leicester Square at a special screening of The Brothers Bloom
28 OCTOBER 2008
Screen stars were out in force on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday as Clint Eastwood picked up the Director of the Year award from Angelina Jolie in LA, while British talent Rachel Weisz and Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane stepped out hand in hand at a presentation of their latest film in London.
Mum-of-six Angelina, elegant in a sophisticated black number, presented the award to screen legend Clint at the Hollywood Film Festival Awards Gala, while Roland Mouret-clad Mummy actress Rachel took to the red carpet in the British capital for the premiere of The Brothers Bloom.
Also being honoured at the US bash was Dustin Hoffman, recipient of the career achievement award, and Josh Brolin - voted actor of the year for W - who was accompanied by his Perfect Storm actress wife Diane Lane.
Flying the flag for Britain were Kristin Scott Thomas, acknowledged as actress of the year for French film I've Loved You So Long, and Happy Go Lucky star Sally Hawkins, who took home the breakthrough gong.