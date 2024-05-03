Roger Moore's son, 57, rivals dad in new spy movie – see photos

Geoffrey Moore followed his late father, Sir Roger Moore, into the acting business and he's now channelling his father's most famous credit as James Bond in his latest role.

Geoffrey will be starring in Knightfall an upcoming spy thriller which is set to land on towards the end of the year. The intriguing premise reads: "Knightfall centres on a botched MI5 bio weapon raid which leaves science officer Ros Knight on the run from her own team – as well as a terrifying international hitman - and seeking refuge at the remote country home of her estranged father, legendary spy-catcher Charles Knight."

Geoffrey looked just like his dad in the role

Geoffrey will take on the role of Hugh, a "dashing MI5 agent" who will serve as the love interest for main character Ros Knight, who will be played by Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott. The duo will also be joined by Michael Paré, who will portray Matthew, a "charming ex-CIA agent".

HELLO! has seen images from the upcoming film and Geoffrey certainly resembles his father's most iconic role as he's seen taking on baddies in a rain-filled location with his gun fully drawn.

Geoffrey will star alongside Jeanine Nerissa Sothcott

Other promotional images harken back to the days of the classic Bond era, with Geoffrey seen embracing Jeanine from behind as the duo stare seductively down the camera.

Knightfall is directed by Ben Mole. LA-based Film Bridge International are handling international sales.

Geoffrey takes centre stage in the spy thriller

In the Bond universe, the search is fully on to find out who will be replacing Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent.

One of the front-runners at the moment is Tenet star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Aaron has reportedly been offered the role, but no official confirmation has been made. Also speculated to take on the role are Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy and Superman actor Henry Cavill.