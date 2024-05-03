Baby Reindeer: The ultimate fact vs fiction guide

While Richard has changed the name and identity of the man who assaulted him, Richard Osman is among those who claim to know the identity the real-life, unnamed person. Speaking on the podcast The Rest is Entertainment, he said: “There's a very, very serious thing that happens with a male comedy producer and Richard Gadd, who, as you say, did the show in Edinburgh and has been very open to people in the industry about who that person was, so people in the industry know who that person was.

“Now it comes out now and a completely different person is identified, someone who has produced Richard Gadd before, but is definitively not the person in any way," he continued. "But the person they've cast in that role looks like this other guy, looks like the guy who's been falsely accused. And it's such a weird, bizarre thing to do because this poor guy has had death threats and he's had to issue a statement to say it's not me. And it is not him, definitely not because people in the industry know who it is. And it's definitely not him.”