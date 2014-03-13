Rooney Mara to team up with Hugh Jackman for Peter Pan remake

Rooney Mara is reportedly in negotiations to play Tiger Lily in the film Pan.



The 28-year-old – best known as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo – is being lined up to star alongside Hugh Jackman and Garrett Hedlund in the July 2015 release, which is being directed by Atonement’s Joe Wright.





Pan will tell the tale of a young orphan boy from London spirited away to the magical Neverland.



In a departure from other remakes of the classic story, the main villain of the film is the pirate Blackbeard, who will be played by Hugh. Tron: Legacy star Garrett will appear as Peter Pan’s archenemy Captain Hook.





The young Pan has yet to be cast, but will be a boy between 11 and 13 years old. Auditions for the part are being held at London's Wembley Arena on 23 February at 10am.



There have been a number of film adaptations of JM Barrie's famous book about the boy who never grew up.



Robin Williams starred as a grown up Peter in the 1991 film Hook, while Jeremy Sumpter took on the lead role in a 2003 version.





Johnny Depp was nominated for an Oscar for his role as Barrie in 2004 drama Finding Neverland, about how the author’s relationship with Sylvia Llewelyn Davies led to the creation of Peter Pan.





