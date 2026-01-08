Kate Hudson reveals major transformation for latest movie role

Kate Hudson is pulling back the curtain on how she prepared for her latest movie role, revealing she embraced a very different mindset –both physically and mentally – while filming Song Sung Blue. The 46-year-old actress stars opposite Hugh Jackman in the musical, which tells the true story of Claire and Mike Sardina, a real-life married couple behind the Milwaukee-based Neil Diamond tribute act Lightning & Thunder.

Hugh Jackman as Mike Sardina and Kate Hudson as Claire Stengl in director Craig Brewer's SONG SUNG BLUE

In an interview with W Magazine, Kate explained that her approach to the role was refreshingly relaxed. "This film was fun – I didn't have to watch what I ate," she shared. "I put on 15 pounds, just to be nice and soft. It was over the holiday season, so it was perfect. I wasn't working out much."

Kate also revealed she stepped away from her usual beauty rituals during filming, opting for a more stripped-back routine. "I stayed away from skincare routines," she said. "I just let myself be and enjoyed life." She added with a laugh: "Although I also enjoy life when I'm disciplined and working out too – I'm not going to lie."

Kate is nominated for a Golden Globe for her role

Song Sung Blue, which premiered on Christmas Day, is inspired by the 2008 documentary of the same name and explores the early days of Lightning & Thunder, as well as the evolving relationship between Claire and Mike as they chase their musical dreams.

The film is steeped in the music of Neil Diamond, whose catalogue Kate admits she didn't fully appreciate until landing the role. "'I Am… I Said' is my favourite Neil Diamond song," she said. "I didn't really know his work until I got the movie, and then I went into his catalog and I was like, Wow! He is so prolific. His songs all feel so joyous – even his sad songs feel hopeful. I think the movie really mirrors that."

Kate sings in the movie

Ahead of the film's wider theatrical release, Kate and Hugh have been vocal about their admiration for one another. During a joint interview with People at the Gotham Awards in 2025, Kate praised her co-star's ability to connect with audiences and colleagues alike. "His superpower is to connect," she said. "Whether it's on stage, whether it's on set, whether it's with anyone and everyone."

Kate performing as Claire Stengl in the movie

Costume designer Ernesto Martinez was equally effusive about both Hugh and Kate, telling HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Whatever you bring to Kate or to Hugh, they're game for anything, and whatever they put on is great," he said. He admitted that although the script was "wonderful, there was "no choice" when he discovered Kate and Hugh were attached.

With its heartfelt performances and hopeful soundtrack, Song Sung Blue marks a transformative – and joy-filled – chapter in Kate's career.