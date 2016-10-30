Find out the latest contestant to leave this week's Strictly Come Dancing

Anastacia and her dancing partner Brendan Cole have been revealed to be the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair, who were at the bottom of the leader board after their performance on Saturday night, were in the bottom two with Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Anastacia is the latest celebrity to leave the show



After once again performing their routine, a jive to Bat out of Hell by Meat Loaf, in the Dance Off, the judges decided to keep Daisy and Aljaž in the competition.

Darcey Bussell said: "It's really tough of course when people are in the dance off and hard to make this choice but the couple I would like to save, for their dance quality and performance, is Daisy and Aljaz." Craig Revel Horwood agreed, saying: "I'd like to save the more powerful and better dance of the night and I believe that couple is Daisy and Aljaz."

Bruno Tonioli had the final say, also choosing Daisy and Aljaz.

"First of all I’d like to say both girls put up a fierce fight, I like that, fighters to the end," he said.

Anastacia spoke fondly about her time on the show



"But overall I would like to choose the couple that satisfied me with content, gave me quality of movement, power of performance – Daisy and Aljaz."

Speaking of her experience on the show, the singer said: "I've really enjoyed being here. This was a place for me to get to know my 'female' and this place allowed me to do that; the hair, the make-up, the production, the judges gave me great comments, you [Tess] and Claudia have been amazing, the way you run this family, this family is beautiful and you [Brendan] are amazing. Thanks for everything."

Professional dancer Brendan thanked Anastacia for his experience on the show, saying: "This programme will miss you. I will miss you. Thank you for teaching me so much about everything and for being a fantastic partner. Thank you so much, what a great ride!"



