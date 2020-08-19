Agatha Christie's Poirot would never have been the same without David Suchet playing the one and only Hercule Poirot, but his trusted friends and assistants Captain Hastings, Chief Inspector James Japp and Miss Felicity Lemon were also important parts of the show - until they were left out of seasons nine to 12 before returning for the final series. So why were they temporarily removed from the show?

Pauline Moran, who played Miss Lemon, previously opened up about the situation, telling The Guardian back in 2013: "There was a chemistry between us all from the word go. After 12 years the rights were sold to a new production company, and they wanted a film-noir feeling – which isn't in the books – and guest stars.

Pauline Moran played Miss Lemon on the hit show

"After Philip and Hugh and I did Evil under the Sun we were shown the door and they didn't include us in the storylines. I've mixed feelings about that. But I'm pleased they've caught up with us in this final series, and given the chance to say goodbye to those characters."

However, there weren't any hard feelings, as she added: "For us, when we got back on set, it was as if we'd never been away." David himself previously revealed that he almost quit the show in season one after arguing with the director over Hercule's character.

Speaking to the Radio Times in 2013, he explained: "If I lost the argument, it would mean that my custodianship of Poirot's character was in severe jeopardy - so much so that I really thought that I might not be able to go on playing him. I had to play the character she created, I was certain of that. I would not compromise."

He continued: "It was very serious. As charming as I may appear, when it comes to defence of character or my work then I will fight and I will not compromise. There will be directors throughout my 44-year career that have had a hard time with me because I will serve my writer. I will not ever be told how to play a role."