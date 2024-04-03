Strictly's Giovanni Pernice discusses 'future dreams' as TV future remains unconfirmed

Giovanni Pernice appears to be remaining positive, despite his former Strictly partners reportedly meeting to discuss the challenges of working with him and his apparent split from his girlfriend, model Molly Brown.
According to a new review of the dancer's popular stage show Let Me Entertain You at Grapevine Live, the "fantastic all round showman" takes time out each evening to chat to the audience about "his past, his present, his future dreams…"
The Italian has branched out in several directions recently. He filmed Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, the second series of his BBC travel show alongside close friend and co-star Anton Du Beke.
He also launched a unisex fragrance called Vita and is about tour a new stage show with Anton in the next few months, titled Anton and Giovanni Together - The Live Tour.
Gio shared the news on Instagram in an excited post earlier this week, which he captioned: "We have left Spain but we are back on the road together and I can’t wait. Brand new show coming up!! www.antonandgiovanni.com @mrantondubeke @strictlytheatreco."
Given his various interests outside of Strictly and the ongoing discussion about his teaching methods since his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington dropped out of the series, viewers have understandably wondered whether Giovanni will return to the dance show in the autumn.
However, the star has remained tight-lipped on the matter, and the BBC has not yet revealed which dancers will or won't be returning.
On Wednesday, Mail Online reported that Giovanni, who danced to victory on the show in 2021 alongside Rose Ayling-Ellis, would be offered a contract for the coming series, amid rumours that he might not be asked back. The BBC has yet to make any official announcement.
Last month, Giovanni spoke about his feelings around Amanda's exit in more detail. In the months following the show, the Sherlock star revealed that she had been diagnosed with PTSD and had reportedly sought legal advice to gain access to training footage of her and the Italian-born professional dancer.
Appearing on the Invite Only podcast, the dancer praised the star's dance ability while admitting to being a "perfectionist". "It's a shame because, in my opinion, she could have gone all the way," he said.
"I am a perfectionist, 100%, but it comes from a perspective of caring. "I think all of the professional dancers are in the same place. In every single part of the world, if you're a professional dancer on one of these shows, you have to get these people looking the best they can on Saturday night."
"There's no specific way that you are, or have to be with your celebrity. You make the most of their strengths so the only thing that's constant is the fact that you have to do a show on Saturday night."
Giovanni's comments about Amanda's dance abilities were echoed by Anton, who joined the pro dancer on the podcast. "I thought you and Amanda were marvellous. I thought you were terrific."
Rumours about Giovanni and Amanda clashing began circulating in the show's first week, with Amanda denying claims at the time.