Surprise! Cheryl lands new role in Jacqueline Wilson film The singer will be making a cameo appearance in the children's film

Has Cheryl turned to acting? The pop star has landed a cameo role in new film Four Kids and It, which is based on Jacqueline Wilson children's novel of the same name. Newly single Cheryl, who split from boyfriend Liam Payne a few weeks ago, has been spotted on set in Dublin. Photos obtained by the Mail Online show the former Girls Aloud singer wearing tracksuit bottoms, a black blazer, a glittery sequined silver top and a pair of £500 Balenciaga Speed Trainers.

Cheryl looked ready for work, her brunette tresses preened to perfection and her makeup set in place. The star reportedly arrived in Ireland on Sunday, when she was immediately whisked away to a top-secret location in the north of the city. She will join other cast members on set, including the likes of comedian Russell Brand, The Crown's Matthew Goode, veteran actor Michael Caine and Traffik actress Paula Patton. It's not known what part Cheryl will play in the movie.

Jacqueline Wilson's novel follows the story of four children, who, during their beach holiday, stumble across the Psammead, "a magical, sandy, grumpy creature" who can grant wishes. Michael Caine will play the Psammead, who is being created digitally, while Russell Brand will play a new character, the villain, who attempts to steal the creature.

The film will mark Cheryl's acting debut and comes shortly after she announced her split from Liam. The couple released the same statement on Twitter at the beginning of July, revealing that they were calling time on their relationship. HELLO! can reveal that Cheryl and Liam actually split two weeks before the announcement, and the 24-year-old One Direction star promptly moved out of their £5million mansion in Surrey. Their focus is their son Bear, who turned one in March.

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways," the statement read. "It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."