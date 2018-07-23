Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted cycling in Hyde Park – without stabilisers! The Cambridges are believed to be on holiday in Mustique now

Royal fans are used to seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte at official engagements, accompanying their parents Prince William and Kate in their duties. But a new candid sighting of the children enjoying a day out at the park has prompted delight among royal followers. George, five, and Charlotte, three, have been pictured riding their bikes in Hyde Park with their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The photo that surfaced on @cambduchess's Twitter account showed George wearing a red helmet while cycling on his blue bike, while Charlotte had a pink bike and a blue helmet. What's more, the youngsters were riding on two-wheeled bikes without stabilisers. Nanny Maria was on hand to watch the children, as was a plain-clothed protection officer. The photo was taken over a week ago.

Take a look at some of our favourite Cambridge family photos:

Loading the player...

William and Kate, both 36, have previously spoken of their desire for their children to have as normal an upbringing as possible. This means being able to enjoy normal days out, and George and Charlotte – and little Prince Louis when he grows older – are spoilt with choice. Their home Kensington Palace is located in Hyde Park and is also a stone's throw away from Green Park and St James's.

MORE: This Morning's Phil and Holly are reunited on holiday

Kate pictured with George and Charlotte at a polo match in June

Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her children are learning how to ride. During a visit to a cycling-themed festival in Luxembourg, Kate met professional cyclist Frank Schleck, who later revealed: "We talked about how [the children] really appreciate riding a bike. For kids, it's great because they can exercise and – as long as it's safe – go to school without their parents. She said their kids have bikes and that they're always excited about trying to ride."

MORE: Corrie's Alan Halsall shows off dramatic weight loss

The new photo of George and Charlotte was taken over a week ago, just before the Cambridges jetted off to Mustique for their summer holiday. The family are reportedly enjoying a break in the private Caribbean island, with Kate's side of the family, although no photos have surfaced. The group will have celebrated Prince George's fifth birthday on Sunday, while back in the UK, Kensington Palace released an official portrait of the little boy to commemorate his special day.