This is why Eamonn Holmes is filling in on Good Morning Britain again Eamonn has taken the reigns on ITV's morning news show

Eamonn Holmes took on the role of newsreader on Good Morning Britain on Monday, leading many to wonder why the presenter, who usually fronts This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford, was back at the ITV newsdesk once again. In fact, Eamonn is thought to be filling in for Richard Arnold - who has jetted off to Majorca to cover the Love Island final. Piers Morgan, the show's lead host, is also on holiday for the rest of the summer, not due to return until 18 September. Eamonn even delighted viewers by dressing to match his co-presenters Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, with the trio all sporting sunny yellow outfits!

Posting a snap of all three of them to Instagram, he wrote: "Well, if you don't get a sense of #summer from what we wore today.... there's no hope. Thanks @gmb , thanks Kate and Charlotte. Let's do it again tomorrow." Fans were quick to share their excitement about Eamonn's return to the show, with one replying, "Such a wonderful surprise to turn the tv on and see you first thing! The sign of a great day and week to come."

Eamonn has spoken in the past about how much he loves filling in on GMB. He wrote on Twitter back in April: "Wakey, wakey… the early shift beckons next week. Looking forward to being back on my old stomping ground with @GMB Mon - Thurs."

Supportive wife Ruth even tweeted herself on Monday morning, sharing her happiness at seeing Eamonn at the newsdesk once again. "Like old times.....drying my hair watching my husband @EamonnHolmes on breakfast news!" she wrote, adding: "@GMB He’ll be with me on @thismorning later too x."

Like old times.....drying my hair watching my husband @EamonnHolmes on breakfast news! @GMB He’ll be with me on @thismorning later too x pic.twitter.com/55r9GrQnqQ — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) July 30, 2018

The Northern Irish presenter has had a hugely successful career which has spanned nearly four decades, with shows including GMTV, Sky News' Sunrise and This Morning under his belt. He began his career aged just 19 in Belfast, and was youngest anchor of a TV news programme when he presented Good Evening Ulster at the age of 21.