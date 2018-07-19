See Eamonn Holmes' cheeky response to Laura from Love Island confessing she fancies him The presenter's wife Ruth Langsford also weighed in

Love Island star Laura Anderson surprised her fellow Islanders and viewers at home after confessing that her celebrity crush is This Morning presenter, Eamonn Holmes. Laura made the revelation on Wednesday night's episode as the group gathered around for a Mexican dinner, saying: "I really fancy Eamonn Holmes." As she was met by a chorus of "what?!" from her fellow co-stars, Laura added: "I just love him and Ruth, and I think they're so cute together."

The Northern Irish presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford, both 58, had the best reactions and took to Twitter to share their responses. "In all modesty... Who could blame her?" Eamonn cheekily tweeted, while on Instagram he hilariously wrote: "I don't know what to say except why has this caused so much surprise?"

Laura admitted her celebrity crush is Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn added on Twitter: "I have to thank that lovely Laura girl from #loveisland for the nice things she said about me. Let's just not share them with @RuthieeL. I don't want to get my mugged offs and cracking on's mixed up... but plenty to discuss on tomorrow's @thismorning."

Ruth, who admitted she is "not a jealous woman", couldn't help agreeing with Laura, but insisted her husband of 18 years would not be "cracking on" any time soon. She tweeted: "The girl has taste! Thank you Laura but @eamonnholmes won't be cracking on any time soon!!" After one fan tweeted that Ruth will never hear the end of Eamonn's boasting, she replied: "Thank you for your concern... tomorrow morning on @thismorning is going to be a challenge!! X."

Eamonn and Loose Women panellist Ruth normally present the Friday slot of This Morning, but the husband-and-wife team have taken over regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for the summer. Phil and Holly are on their annual extended break with their children, leaving Eamonn and Ruth to fill in for them until September.

Earlier this week the couple interviewed a very popular guest, Fern Britton, who famously fronted the daytime ITV show with John Leslie and later Phil from 1999 to 2009. Viewers at home loved her appearance, with one tweeting: "@thismorning so good to see Fern Britton back on This Morning, missed her lovely voice and personality. Bring her back." After Fern was reunited with John on the show, she said: "Can I just say, it was so lovely to see John Leslie, I've just bagged such a big hug and a kiss!"