Eamonn Holmes has revealed that he and wife Ruth Langsford have decided not to go away on holiday this year - opening up in a tweet to his 970,000 followers. His message came in response to a post from one of his fans regarding the heatwave, which read: "It's great, love the sun, love the warm evenings. It's like being on holiday but much better - no godawful travelling, own bed, proper telly I can understand." Eamonn replied: "These are some of the reasons @RuthieeL and I stayed at home this year for our holiday."

The presenter had previously tweeted about the the UK's hot weather this summer, asking his followers: "How are you coping? #Heatwaveuk I'm lovin it ..... I think." He added, "Just remember how long, cold, dark, grey, wet, dank and miserable WINTER is."

Earlier this month, Eamonn was prompted to respond to his surprising mention on ITV2's hit show Love Island, when contestant Laura Anderson admitted that she fancied the This Morning host! Laura made the revelation during a recent episode, saying: "I really fancy Eamonn Holmes." As she was met by a chorus of "what?!" from her fellow islanders, Laura added: "I just love him and Ruth, and I think they're so cute together."

The news anchor and Ruth, both 58, took to Twitter to share their reactions. "In all modesty... Who could blame her?" Eamonn cheekily tweeted, while on Instagram he jokingly wrote: "I don't know what to say except why has this caused so much surprise?"

He then added on Twitter: "I have to thank that lovely Laura girl from #loveisland for the nice things she said about me. Let's just not share them with @RuthieeL. I don't want to get my mugged offs and cracking on's mixed up... but plenty to discuss on tomorrow's @thismorning."

Ruth, who admitted she is "not a jealous woman", couldn't help agreeing with Laura, but insisted her husband of 18 years would not be "cracking on" any time soon. She tweeted: "The girl has taste! Thank you Laura but @eamonnholmes won't be cracking on any time soon!!" After one fan tweeted that Ruth will never hear the end of Eamonn's boasting, she replied: "Thank you for your concern... tomorrow morning on @thismorning is going to be a challenge!! X."