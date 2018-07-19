Ex-Emmerdale star Sheree Murphy talks about soap comeback The actress has had an exciting career in soap land

Sheree Murphy is best known for her role as Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale, and has since starred in Hollyoaks, playing Eva Strong and Neighbours as Dakota Davies. And it sounds like the talented actress hasn’t completely said goodbye to soap roles, recently confessing to Soaplife: "I'd love to do another soap although the only ones left for me to be in are Corrie and EastEnders. I've done Hollyoaks, Neighbours and of course, Emmerdale!" What's more, Sheree revealed that she still gets recognised as Tricia in the streets, despite having left the ITV soap 15 years ago. "It's lovely though, that people still remember her," she said.

Sheree Murphy played Tricia Dingle in Emmerdale - but hasn't ruled out starring in another soap

The mother-of-four has since showcased her talents for broadcasting, and is currently co-hosting a Sunday show on Hits Radio – the radio station that the likes of Strictly star Gemma Atkinson and Gethin Jones also present. "It's a fun show with lots of great music and laughs. Our listeners are our guests. Every week they call up and get involved in our chats," Sheree said. Sheree is happily married to ex-Liverpool football star Harry Kewell, and the couple are the proud parents to four children – Taylor, 17, Ruby, 15, Matilda, 10, and Dolly, six. They have been married since 2002, and Sheree previously revealed that the secret to their long-lasting relationship was "spending so much time apart."

Sheree shares four children with Harry Kewell

Talking to the Sunday People, she said: "With Harry working away from home so much, we always make time to reconnect with each other. We're determined never to get to the point we lose touch with each other." The star continued: "If we feel a bit distant and haven’t seen each other for a bit, I make a point of booking a babysitter or getting my mum to look after the kids so I can go and see him for the night. It's give and take in a relationship, and we full support each other."