Remember Rachel's daughter in Friends? This is what the twins look like now

Twin sisters Noelle and Cami Sheldon found fame when they were just babies after winning the role of Ross and Rachel's baby daughter, Emma, in the hit show Friends. The adorable pair took it in turns to play David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston's onscreen daughter until the show's final season in 2004. The twins are now 16-years-old and look so grown up! It was recently revealed that they have been cast in Jordan Peele's much anticipated horror thriller Us alongside Elisabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong'o and Black Panther's Winston Duke.

Noelle and Cami are all grown up!

The pair are both on Instagram, and regularly shares snaps of each other. They recently both posted tributes to each other on their birthday, with Cali writing: "Happy 16th birthday to my #1, my fav and my built in best friend. You are my soul mate and I'm so lucky to have you as my bestie! Love you so much and so excited for a lifetime of adventures with you," while Noelle simply wrote: "Happy birthday @cali.sheldon," alongside a photo of them posing with an inflatable love heart. Previously speaking about their time on Friends, Noelle told Bustle: "A lot of people in our school watch it, and most of them know we were in it, so they think that's pretty cool," while their mum Gretchen Carpenter added: "Everyone was really, really nice to Noelle and Cali, and treated them like little princesses on the set. [Friends] filmed before a live audience, and Cali and Noelle would come out, and they would be waving and engaging with the live audience. It was a lot of fun."

The pair took it in turns to play little Emma

The pair were also delighted to announce the news that they had been cast in the upcoming film, and Cali wrote: "So excited to announce that @noelle.sheldon and I have been cast in the next @jordanpeele movie Us! So thankful for this opportunity and excited to work with such amazing actors and @jordanpeele! Thanks @ani_at_avalon and @avalonartists." Fans of Jordan Peele were also quick to discuss the casting of the twins, with one joking: "I already don't trust the twins," while another added: "I love that the presence the twins is so ominous that it's super easy to miss Tim Heidecker, who is a truly terrifying addition."

