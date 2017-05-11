Why Jennifer Aniston thinks a Friends reunion would be boring Friends actress Jennifer Aniston shares her thoughts on a revival of the sitcom on iHeartRadio podcast

Jennifer Aniston has disappointed Friends fans by saying she thinks a revival of the hit sitcom would be boring. The actress explained her opinion during an appearance on Arianna Huffington's new Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio, saying she thinks that our obsession with technology would change the dynamic of the show.

"We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," Jennifer said. "There would be no actual conversations." The 48-year-old also admitted that she and husband Justin Theroux are both sometimes guilty of spending too much time on their phones, but occasionally use meditation apps to help themselves switch off.

"If I think back before devices, I'm trying to think first, which came first, my bad sleeping habits or a device?" she said. "I honestly think I used to sleep beautifully and I don't think I attributed to the fact that these phones came into our lives that have actually started to disrupt our sleep."

The Friends stars have been quizzed about the possibility of a remake on several occasions since the show came to an end in 2004, however none of them have committed to reprising their popular roles. Jennifer previously described working on the series as "the best 10 years of our acting careers" when she reunited with her former co-stars for a tribute to director Jim Burrows in 2016.

"We would do anything for Jim Burrows because he really gave us the opportunity of a lifetime and probably the best 10 years of our acting careers that we will forever remember," she said. "We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies, everything together. We also sort of had a wonderful experience with the world loving us, as well - they connected with us."