Has this singer just signed up to Strictly Come Dancing? She has years of experience on stage...

Fans are dying to know which celebrities have signed up to this year's Strictly Come Dancing contest, with various names bandied around. The latest rumoured contestant is Steps singer Faye Tozer, the Sun reports. Faye, who shot to fame in the nineties, already has stage experience. She has starred in several shows and musicals including Singin' in the Rain, Over the Rainbow and Tell Me on a Sunday. Faye also had a stint on the West End in The Tailor-Made Man back in 2013.

The Sun reports that Faye is also experienced in various dance styles, from ballet and tap to salsa and ballroom. If the pop star is indeed appearing on Strictly, the BBC may come under fire for once again signing a celebrity with previous dance experience.

The rumoured Strictly contestants so far:

The BBC is due to announce this year's line-up very soon, with the first contestant expected to be confirmed later this week. In past years, the first star was unveiled at around this time in August ahead of the show launch in September.

Former Loose Women panellist Jane McDonald was previously rumoured to be joining the new series after she tweeted on Tuesday night: "Watch this space for an exciting announcement tomorrow!!" Sadly, it looks like Jane won't be competing for the glitterball trophy; the following morning morning she revealed that her exciting news was in reference to a "one-off Christmas show".

Faye Tozer is the latest rumoured contestant

Coronation Street favourite Catherine Tyldesley also had to recently deny that she was joining the show this year, tweeting: "Guys - I'm not doing @bbcstrictly - I ADORE the show. And maybe one day! But to put an end to constant rumours - I'm not involved this year. But as always can't wait to watch it!! My total fave!!"

The Strictly red carpet event, during which this year's celebrities are revealed, will take place on 27 August. Since the show is known to be pre-recorded, it's thought that the first episode will air on Saturday 1 September.