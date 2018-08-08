Stella McCartney reveals how she struck up friendship with Meghan Markle Stella McCartney spoke about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex

Stella McCartney has opened up about being commissioned to create Meghan Markle's beautiful white halterneck evening dress for the royal wedding back in May. Chatting to Elle, the fashion designer spoke about why she thinks the Duchess of Sussex chose her to design the stunning gown, which cost around £60,000, explaining: "I think Meghan chose me for reasons other than just a beautiful dress – plenty of people can do that. She is not a difficult client to make look beautiful. Amal called me and asked me to do it, as did Oprah. I look at that Amal dress, and it is made of sustainable viscose that took us three years to develop. And I think, obviously I am a British designer, but I think being a woman and being a women's woman played a part. They are all women's women. It's a big deal."

Meghan wore the stunning Stella McCartney gown to her wedding reception

The pair have collaborated on designs before, including the black coat that the Duchess wore to Wales back in January, and the £1,512 dress she wore to the Royal Albert Hall in April. The 46-year-old explained: "[Meghan] approached me and we worked on other things. She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honoured and I still am."

Previously speaking about the dress, Stella told the BBC that she wanted the gown to reflect who Meghan is as a person. She said: "The role that she's taken on is very austere, it's very serious and I think there's a great weight that she has acquired through that and she takes it very seriously. It was the last moment that she could reflect sort of the other side to her... the joy and the human within her." Stella designed a collection entitled 'Made with Love', of just 46 dresses identical to Meghan's in both white and black. Priced at £3,500, the gowns were available at the brand's Old Bond Street store. A spokesperson for the brand has also confirmed to The Telegraph that the collection will turn into a bridal collection in spring 2019.

