Everyone thinks this star is going to be announced as Strictly's first 2018 contestant today This would be amazing!

Wednesday could be a very exciting day for Strictly Come Dancing fans, since it's thought that the first contestant could be announced – after one UK star sent a very cryptic tweet on Tuesday night. Former Loose Women panelist Jane McDonald is the latest celebrity thought to be joining the new series, since she tweeted, "Watch this space for an exciting announcement tomorrow!!" – prompting plenty of theories about the BBC dance show.

Many think Jane will be announced as the first contestant today

"OMG! Is it Strictly?" one fan asked, while another observed that Jane's Channel 5 show, Jane McDonald and Friends, has featured a lot of former Strictly contestants recently. "Jane’s guests on Friday's programme all had one thing in common. Does the forthcoming announcement have any connection with the time of year and a certain prime time dancing competition programme on a weekend on the BBC in the autumn? We will just have to wait and see?"

Loading the player...

However, others wondered if it would be possible for the singer-songwriter to compete on the show with her busy schedule. "Hoping it's @bbcstrictly but I'm guessing Jane is extremely busy so maybe not… One year I would love her to do, she would be amazing," one fan tweeted. In the past, celebrity contestants have been known to fit Strictly around their work commitments, though sadly it looks like Jane won't be competing for the glitterball trophy after all - since she tweeted on Wednesday morning to make her announcement: a "one-off Christmas show".

What a shame! Fans of the popular BBC One show should still keep their eyes peeled this week though - as traditionally, the first celebrity contestants are revealed at the beginning of August. Last year, Mollie King was unveiled as the first confirmed hopeful on 7 August. In 2016, it was at a similar time, on 8 August, that the BBC revealed its first contender – former Shadow Chancellor and politician Ed Balls. Who will it be this year? There's not long to wait…