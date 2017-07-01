Celebrities pay tribute to film critic Barry Norman, who has died aged 83

Film critic Barry Norman CBE, who presented BBC One’s Film programme between 1972 and 1998, has died at the age of 83. His family confirmed the star passed away in his sleep on Friday night. In a statement, his daughters Samantha and Emma said: “He had a great life, a wonderful marriage and an enviable career,” and called their father “remarkable”. They continued: "He leaves behind a family who adore him and a great roster of friends who love him too. We will miss him more than we can say."

Barry with his daughters Samantha and Emma

Barry first began his career in journalism at the Kensington News, going on to write for several national newspapers. He was the longest-running host on BBC’s Film show, with Jonathan Ross taking over in 1999. During his time presenting Film, Barry interviewed a wealth of movie greats such as Charlton Heston and James Stewart. He was known for his catch phrase “And why not?” which is also the title of his autobiography. Barry was married to his author wife Diana, who sadly passed away in 2011.

Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute to the TV legend. Actor Stephen Fry wrote: "Sad to hear of Barry Norman's departure. A film critic and a provider of fine pickled onions. That's a good life." Fellow Film host Jonathan Ross tweeted: "Very sad to hear that Barry Norman has left us. A great critic and a lovely, lovely man." Claudia Winkleman, who took over hosting Film in 2010, retweeted: “An incredibly kind man and the greatest critic X”. While Film 2017 paid him a fitting tribute: “RIP the brilliant, kind, witty, insightful Barry Norman. A true legend. Thanks for everything.”