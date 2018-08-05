This popular actress denies Strictly rumours – and we are devastated We can't wait to find out who is taking part!

Ahead of the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, fans have been waiting in anticipation to find out which celebrities will be taking part in the popular dance contest this year, with everyone from Scarlett Moffatt to Coleen Rooney in the speculated line-up. However, one rumoured contestant has just revealed that she won't be polishing her dance shoes this time around – much to her fans dismay! Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley took to Twitter on Saturday to clear up the rumours that she was going to be taking part. She wrote: "Guys- I’m not doing @bbcstrictly - I ADORE the show. And maybe one day! But to put an end to constant rumours - I’m not involved this year. But as always can’t wait to watch it!! My total fave!!"

Catherine Tyldesley cleared up the rumours that she was taking part in Strictly

Strictly fans were quick to comment on Catherine's post, with one writing: "Really hope they sign you up one year," while another said: "On no, in my head they were already pairing you up with @gorkamarquez1 so he could stay up here in the week with @MissGAtkinson. Dammit!" A third added: "Shame, you would have been brilliant!"

Catherine's revelation follows after former Strictly contestant Laura Whitmore confessed that she had heard that Capital FM presenter Vick Hope was joining the hit dance show this year. The TV star admitted that Vick was the one rumoured contestant she heard would be entering the show during an appearance on Good Morning Britain last week. While they were chatting, GMB presenter Ben Shephard admitted that he had been approached to take part in the show, but that he wasn’t going to do so, joking that his wife was nervous about the Strictly curse.

Strictly has 18 professional dancers this year ;

Last month, the BBC announced that the Strictly red carpet event (during which this year's celebrities are revealed) will take place on 27 August, followed by the launch show on 31 August. Because the show is known to be pre-recorded, it's thought that the first episode will air on Saturday 1 September.

This year, Strictly will have a bigger professional cast than ever before - bringing the total number of dancers to 18. Brendan Cole and fellow dancer Chloe Hewitt are the only two to miss out on a contract renewal, while all other favourites are returning. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said at the time: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."