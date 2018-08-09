Loading the player...

Emmerdale star Gaynor Faye just dropped a very big hint about her future on the soap Will her character Megan survive her car crash?

Emmerdale actress Gaynor Faye has hinted that her character Megan Macey dies in a car crash scene that is due to air next week. The soap star spoke about the dramatic scenes during an interview on This Morning on Thursday, revealing she hadn't been back on set since filming the accident.

Gaynor's character Megan buys a vintage car from Ross Barton that her on-off partner Frank has had his eye on, but doesn't realise that it is faulty, and when they go on their first drive in ends up falling in a ditch. When Rylan asked what happens next, Gaynor replied: "The thing is I haven't been back and filmed anything since, I'm giving you a clue. Or maybe I'm just having some time off, who knows?"

Gaynor Faye has hinted that her character dies in Emmerdale

Her comments prompted Rylan to exclaim: "You can't do that to us!" Meanwhile, co-presenter Gok Wan asked if there was more to Megan after six years in the soap. "Definitely, she can go anywhere," Gaynor replied, leading Rylan to joke: "Hopefully not six feet under."

Viewers will have to wait a few days to find out Megan and Frank's fate. It is unknown whether either Frank or Megan will survive the crash, but one thing's for sure, Ross will have questions to answer, and risks losing everything.

Megan and Frank are involved in a car crash next week

Fans of the ITV soap know that Ross is set to leave the Dales soon, adding further speculation that this could lead to his departure - especially if there is a death involved. Actor Michael Parr recently revealed that his final scenes would be in September, but declined to say whether that meant his final time filming, or on screen.

The popular actor spoke to Radio Times at the British Soap Awards, where he explained that he only ever wanted to stay in the soap for four years. "When I originally signed, I said that I would do four years max. And in my fourth year, I was ready to go. Iain MacLeod said that they’d like me to say. So I said, 'do a storyline that’s never been done and I’ll stay,' thinking he wouldn’t be able to come up with anything."