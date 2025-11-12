Michael Douglas has an 'exciting announcement to share' in new Instagram video

Michael Douglas has shared an "exciting announcement" with fans, as he celebrates 2025 as the 50th anniversary of the award-winning film One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. The 81-year-old spoke directly to the camera in a new post on Instagram, which you can watch above, in which he reveals that to celebrate the special birthday, "a brand-new Digital and 4K Ultra HD edition is available for the first time". Michael produced the film, something he said he was "very proud" of; it was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won the Big Five: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.

"Check out the link in my bio for more details — and here’s to revisiting a film that continues to stand the test of time. Hope you all have a great week! MD," he captioned the post. One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest starred Jack Nicholson, and was an adaptation of Ken Kesey's book. It also won six BAFTAs, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Brad Dourif.

Jack Nicholson (2L) in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest Jack stars as Randle Patrick McMurphy, a prison inmate who is transferred to a mental institution for assessment. But despite believing the new locale will be less restricted, he discovers that the psychiatric ward is run by the sadistic Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) who runs the ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse and medication.

Michael, 81, is a proud father of three: Cameron, 46, whom he shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker, as well as son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones. He is also a grandfather as Cameron is dad to Lua, seven, and Ryder, four. "They always say 'Bubba'," Michael told Drew Barrymore, of the sweet nicknames his grandchildren call him, adding: "I couldn't be more excited and happy and enjoying it, watching Cameron go through being a father and smiling and having a good time."