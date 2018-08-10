Mark Wright confirms whether Michelle Keegan will appear on Strictly Will Michelle Keegan be on Strictly Come Dancing this year?

Michelle Keegan is one of the many rumoured contestants to be joining the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, but will the former EastEnders actress really be taking part in the popular dancing competition? According to her husband, Mark Wright, Michelle won't be putting on her dancing shoes just yet! After Ben Shephard asked the former TOWIE star about the reports, Mark said: "Not that I know of. If she's going to be in some of them grubs in the jungle or dancing on Strictly, she's doing it without telling me! I don't think so, she's busy. She's got a new show coming up at the end of this year that I'm sure is going to be announced very soon."

Mark denied Michelle is going on Strictly

Ben's co-host Ranvir Sing teased Mark, asking if he would mind if she got "up close and personal with a lovely dancer," to which Mark joked: "Oh stop it! Don't ask silly questions. As long as she's dancing with me when she gets home that's all that matters." Michelle and Mark are currently in a transatlantic relationship after Mark moved to LA to work as a presenter for ExtraTV.

READ: Michelle Keegan pokes fun at her hair in hilarious childhood throwback snap

Loading the player...

Michelle has previously opened up about possibly moving to the US, telling BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw: "I like the option, I like going out for a month, coming back for a few weeks, going out again." Speaking about her husband, she added that Mark "loves it. I think it's the lifestyle, the weather. It's such a nice place and everyone is just really positive out there". The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, recently reunited at ITV's annual summer party in late July, which took place at the Nobu Hotel in Shoreditch. Walking hand-in-hand, the pair laughed together as they made their way into the party.

READ: Only Michelle Keegan could make dungarees look this sexy