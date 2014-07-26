Mark Wright to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

hellomagazine.com
Mark Wright will reportedly take part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing
Mark Wright has reportedly signed up to take part in this year's BBC hit dance show Strictly Come Dancing.
It wouldn't be the first time that the former TOWIE star, 27, competes in a reality show. In 2011, he appeared on the eleventh series of the ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and was runner-up to McFly's Dougie Poynter.
Mark Wright has reportedly signed up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing
It is thought that ITV bosses were keen to sign both Mark and fiancée Michelle Keegan, who recently left Coronation Street after six years.
According to The Sun: "Having a couple going head-to-head would have made great TV, but we are delighted to have Mark. Bosses are confident he can win over their audience given his success winning I'm A Celebrity."
But HELLO! Online blogger Michelle, 27, recently denied in one of her exclusive posts that she would be taking part.
"I keep reading rumours that I'm doing Strictly? I love the show, it's got such a feel good factor to it, and it would be great to learn to dance properly one day, but I'm not doing it, sorry! I'm going to concentrate on my acting for now," she wrote.
Michelle Keegan will not be taking part in the BBC dance show
The beautiful brunette has been concentrating on her acting career since leaving Coronation Street and has recently launched her first clothing collection with Lipsy.
In her exclusive blog posts she has kept fans up-to-date with her day-to-day, which includes going to "a lot of auditions", meetings andmost recently moving from Manchester to Essex, where the couple have a house.